Robbie Keane and kids spend ‘wonderful’ day hanging out with Steven Gerrard

The pair returned to Anfield to play a charity match with Liverpool Legends and Celtic Legends on Saturday.

Robbie Keane and his family enjoyed a “few days of fun and football” as they spent some time with Steven Gerrard at a charity match over the weekend.

The former striker returned to Anfield to play half each for Liverpool Legends and Celtic Legends in a charity match on Saturday.

And former Liverpool captain Gerrard led the Reds to a 2-0 victory after opening the scoring with a penalty.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Robbie’s wife Claudine shared some snaps from the event as she told her followers that her sons Robert (13) and Hudson (7) were buzzing with excitement to see their dad on the pitch.

One photo showed the family beaming together on the grass after the match, while the boys smiled in front of Anfield’s player tunnel in another.

But the cherry on top was meeting club hero Steven Gerrard, who took some time to hang out with the Keanes while wearing his Liverpool kit.

Claudine wrote: “What a wonderful few days of fun and football with my boys first (Liverpool FC match) where lots of important funds were raised for (the Liverpool FC Foundation) & (Celtic FC) and of course the excitement of watching their dad play!!

“Then straight back to (the Aviva Stadium) for (Ireland). Safe to say the boys had a ball thanks to all involved. Mum of boys.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the sweet post, with Claudine’s other half leaving a series of heart emojis.

Jedward wrote: “Love to see it happy for you”, while theatre producer Karl Broderick added: “Great pics”.

It comes after Steven Gerrard spent St Patrick’s Day in Dublin where he hung out with a Kinahan cartel foot soldier and visited Conor McGregor’s pub.

The Champions League winner posted pictures of himself with Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little in a vehicle and captioned it “All day lad” and was later pictured at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin.

Little (24) from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is close pals with Liam Byrne’s son Lee.

Lee has no involvement in crime and is going out with Gerrard’s daughter Lilly-Ella.

Gerrard posed for numerous pictures with customers in the Black Forge Inn but owner McGregor wasn’t around to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with him.