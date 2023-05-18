Robbie Brady’s wife Kerrie shares snaps from glamorous baby shower in Dublin
Robbie Brady’s wife Kerrie has shared pictures from her baby shower ahead of the birth of their third child.
Kerrie, who lives in Manchester with her footballer husband and kids, flew home to Dublin for a big day out.
To mark the occasion, she went for a spot of brunch in the city with some close friends and her eldest child Halle (9), who looked cute as ever with her hair plaited as she wore a white eyelet embroidery dress paired with pink ballet pumps and white frilly socks.
And Kerrie was also a vision in a floor-length white bodycon dress and sandals with her hair in a curled updo.
She wore a ‘mummy to be’ sash which was adorned with sage green accents to compliment her look.
Guests were treated to some classic baby shower games at the event, including ‘baby predictions’ cards which prompted pals to guess the new tot’s eye colour, weight, and name.
Robbie and his childhood sweetheart Kerrie Harris got married at the Church of St Peter and Paul in Crecora, Co Limerick in June 2018.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception at the Carriage House in Adare Manor, with teammates Seamus Coleman, Shane Long, Glenn Whelan, Kevin Long, Richard Keogh, and Stephen Ward stepping out for the occasion.
Republic of Ireland kitman Dick Redmond, models Nadia Forde and Michelle McGrath, Ireland legend John O’Shea and Leicester City’s Jonny Evans also attended, joining best man Paul McShane and groomsman Jeff Hendrick.
Robbie and Kerrie share two kids together: nine-year-old Halle, who was born in January 2014, and Louie (4), who arrived just a few months after his parents tied the knot.
