Robbie and Claudine Keane enjoy family holiday after ‘very tough few weeks’

Her mother-in-law Anne passed away in October.

Taking to Instagram, the footballer’s wife shared a snap of the couple posing with their two sons at NOBU restaurant in Marbella.

“La Familia,” the caption on her post began.

“We really needed this little break some fun in the sun healing after a very tough few weeks previously. Cherishing all our family moments and appreciating them all that little bit more.”

The picture showed Claudine in a stunning black dress and heels as she stood alongside hubby Robbie and their two sons Hudson and Robert.

It comes following the death of Robbie’s mother Anne, who passed away in mid-October.

Announced the death of his ‘beloved’ mother Anne via Instagram, the footballing legend said:

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing. My wonderful mother was our rock.”

"She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.”

Addressing his late mum, Robbie said: “You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior.”

Robbie Keane and his mother Anne. Photo: Robbie Keane/Instagram.

“Words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever.”

“I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always.”

Sharing a tribute to her mother-in-law Claudine shared: “To my beloved mother in Law Anne Keane we are totally devastated by your passing.”

“You showed so much strength and courage. You waited and held on to speak to each and everyone of us, words of wisdom we will all cherish forever.”

“My last meal with you was in St. James’s hospital all the girls chatting away and you being your typical witty self telling jokes and recounting stories through the years I’m so thankful for those moments & I will cherish those memories,” she continued.

“I met your son Robbie Keane not knowing that loving him would also bring me closer to you an amazing woman I admire who was so warm kind and generous to everyone she met.”

“The strong woman who lost her husband 20 years ago and had the strength to hold all of the family together putting their needs before her own,” she said.

"The woman who accepted me into her family and made me feel loved wholeheartedly."

"Words are not enough to express my gratitude and to tell you how much you mean to me and my kids Robert & Hudson,” she added.

“Thank you not only for raising the man who holds my heart but also for loving me like your own.”