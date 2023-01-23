Robbie and Claudine Keane attend Beyoncé concert in Dubai after ‘tough year’

Claudine said the night was the real start to their new year after the family lost Robbie’s mum, his grandmother and Claudine's uncle during a heartbreaking three months.

Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine attended Beyoncé’s multi-million dollar concert in Dubai as they celebrated a fresh start to 2023.

The award-winning pop star put on a stunning show for the opening of a new luxury hotel in the UAE, with celebrity guests including the Keanes in the audience.

Taking to Instagram, Claudine said the night was “spectacular” and the real start to their new year.

"We had the most amazing evening watching Beyoncé in such a beautiful setting,” she said.

"For us, this was the start of 2023 after a tough year.

"I know we both found the fireworks so beautiful and a sign of good things to come this year for us.

"Such an incredible event, delighted to be apart of it.”

The blonde beauty wore a stunning black dress with a thigh-high slit paired with wrap-around heels and silver detailing.

Her husband and footballing legend Robbie wore a three-piece suit to pose in snaps with Claudine at the VIP event.

Fans flocked to the comments to wish the pair well at the exclusive gig.

“You look insane as always!!!” one commented. “Been loving the snaps. Hope you’re having the best time.”

"You both look fabulous,” another added.

The Keanes were joined by Westlife’s Ronan Keating and his wife Storm.

Other famous faces in attendance included Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne and Rebel Wilson.

Beyoncé’s dazzling Dubai gig reportedly earned the star around €24 million, topping €250,000 for every minute of the 90-minute set.

The couple’s fresh start comes off the back of a difficult year for the family, as Robbie’s mum, his grandmother and Claudine’s uncle passed away.

Over Christmas, the Keane family suffered the loss of Robbie’s grandmother, Bernadette Keane, who passed away in Dublin.

The footballer’s mother, Anne, died in October after a battle with lung cancer.

Claudine’s uncle Paudie Palmer was struck by a car in a west Cork road traffic accident in early January, later passing away from his critical injuries.

The C103 broadcaster was hailed as “the Voice of Sport in Cork.”

Claudine Keane paid an emotional tribute to her uncle after what has been a heart-breaking three months for her family.

She described Paudie on Twitter as “our lovely, talented, kind, charismatic and witty uncle.”

“We are so heartbroken by his tragic passing but the outpouring of condolences just epitomises a man that was loved and respected by so many. RIP love you,” she said.

She also shared a clip of his commentary that was posted by Cork’s 96FM and said it “made me smile in a day full of heartbreak and tears. How special and loved you were were, you will never truly know.”