Rob Kearney says he’s happy and enjoying life with wife Jess Redden after retiring from rugby
Rob retired and got married within the same few months
Rob Kearney has said that he is happy with his life with influencer wife Jess Redden following his retirement from playing rugby.
The 36-year-old hung up his boots in 2021, before marrying his long time love later that same year.
"I am happy. I always said you have to be patient with yourself, you're not going to transition very quickly out of that life,” he told told RSVP Live at the launch of the Six Nations.
"All I ever wanted to do was play rugby then one day you're told you can't.
"So you have to be patient with yourself on that journey of finding new passions and new projects. But it's all good so far,” he said.
Kearney recently followed in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll and Jamie Heaslip by becoming a pundit.
"I always knew I wanted to go into some aspect of punditry but I didn't expect it to happen so quickly,” he said.
"All good things have to come to an end. I find the punditry great because it keeps me involved in the game.”
"Rugby has been in my blood since I was four or five years old. It's all I know, so from that perspective, it's great."
He also said he is so grateful for the career he did have.
"It's still pretty early, it's only been a year [since retiring] and it takes a good few years to get comfortable in the afterlife," he said.
"They say sports people die twice, when they retire and when they actually kick the bucket, which is a bit morbid.
"But I'm just grateful I got to play for 17, 18 years. Of course, there are times when you miss it."
