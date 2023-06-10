Rob Kearney and Jess Redden join celebrity guests as brother Dave gets married

RTE presenter Doireann Garrihy and her boyfriend Mark Mehigan – a cousin of bride Becca – were among the guests

Mother-to-be Jess Redden and her husband Rob Kearney were among the star-studded guest list as Rob’s fellow rugby star brother Dave tied the knot.

Dave married his long-term partner Rebecca (Becca) Mehigan in a stunning summer ceremony in the Algarve region of Portugal.

RTE presenter Doireann Garrihy and her boyfriend Mark Mehigan – a cousin of bride Becca - were among the guests who flew over from Ireland for the nuptials.

Podcast star Georgie Crawford and social media influencer Niamh Cullen were also on the guest-list as they posed for photos with Jess, who is expecting her first child with husband Rob.

The couple joined former Leinster rugby player Dave and yoga instructor Becca in Portugal for their second wedding ceremony after they officially tied the knot in Dublin in recent weeks.

Doireann and Mark with bride Becca

Jess shared a series of stunning snaps of the big day on her social media.

Dancing with the Stars host Doireann and boyfriend Mark were also pictured with bride Becca, who looked beautiful in an ivory, strapless satin gown.

Doireann, who made the most of the summer wedding a bright yellow dress looked blissfully happy with comedian Mark as they posed together in the plush surroundings of the wedding venue.

Dave Kearney and Rebecca Mehigan

Rebecca is a qualified yoga teacher and holds a Science Master's in Mindfulness Interventions from UCD.

The couple officially married at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin last month.

"Married my best friend today,” Rebecca wrote on social media after the ceremony.

The couple shared photos of the sunny day as they celebrated with their beloved dog, Kali.

Dave popped the question 18 months ago.

Niamh Cullen, Jess Redden and Georgie Crawford

It’s the season of rugby star weddings and Jess and Rob were at the luxurious Pine Cliffs resort and spa also in the Algarve last Monday to watch Munster rugby star Conor Murray marry long-term girlfriend, model Joanna Cooper.

Dave was not the only Irish rugby star to get married yesterday with Ireland centre Garry Ringrose and his girlfriend Ellen Beirne also getting hitched.

Fellow rugby player Joey Carbery and wife Robyn attended the ceremony fresh from their own wedding in Spain last week.

Garry Ringrose and bride Ellen Beirne

Influencer and mum-to-be Jess told her followers recently about how she has balanced her diet in the run up to the arrival of her first baby and whether or not she followed a strict diet.

“I used to be in the past but through a lot of personal work I broke that vicious cycle and my heart goes out to anyone whose mind is still in that cycle.”

“It takes time, patience and support but it’s so possible to break it and incredibly transformative.

“Also since being pregnant I’ve been amazed at the sheer quantity of food my body wants! I listen to it and honour those cravings because it’s what’s supporting my two beating hearts,” Jess said.

The pharmacist previously shared her advice for those struggling with an eating disorder after one of her followers asked her for some tips on gaining weight.

“It sounds so basic but it’s helpful - be kind to yourself,” the mum-to-be wrote.