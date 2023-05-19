Rihanna shares sultry photo shoot from her first pregnancy

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made,” she wrote.

Superstar Rihanna took to Instagram this week to share a series of maternity photos from her first pregnancy.

While Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child, the snaps were taken while she was carrying her firstborn son, RZA.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties,'” she captioned the snaps.

It appears the photos were taken in a tropical location, perhaps even Barbados where the singer was born.

Rihanna looks stunning on the balcony of a warm destination, wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and some gold body jewellery.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made,” she wrote. “Baby RZA in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me.”

While the hit maker’s photoshoot was taken during her first pregnancy, she’s currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

She revealed the news during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a red outfit that showed off her bump.

Rihanna has yet to reveal the due date for her upcoming baba, but she is currently in her third trimester.

"Beautiful”, wrote one fan. “Baddest in the game,” wrote another.