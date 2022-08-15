Richie Sadlier reveals wife is pregnant following four-year struggle to concieve

The couple were told they could not concieve naturally

Richie Sadlier has revealed that his wife Fiona is 15 weeks pregnant following a four-year struggle to conceive.

The former footballer announced they’re expecting their first child on Instagram after being told previously by doctors that they could not conceive a baby naturally.

“Four years after being told we couldn’t conceive naturally, and umpteen fertility consultations, scans, injections, embryo transfers, tears, hugs, and negative pregnancy tests later,” his post began.

“I’m bloody delighted to share the news that my amazing wife @fionaward25 is now 15 weeks pregnant …. naturally!”

“I know everyone finds their own way through challenges like this, but we chose to speak openly to friends and family about what we were going through from day one, so we got their support when we needed it and the space when we asked for it,” he continued.

“So grateful for all for the encouragement, support, solidarity and love we received along the way, and big hugs to anyone out there currently travelling the same path.”

Taking to the comments, friends and followers were quick to share in the couple’s joy.

“And now I am crying!!! I am absolutely delighted for you both as I know how wanted this lil baba is. Sending all our love and we look forward to a play date in the future!” Sile Seoige said.

Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly added: “That is just wonderful, huge congratulations!”

“The second photo!!!,” RTE presenter Jacqui Hurley said, referencing a picture of the pair holding hands while at a scan. “Huge congrats guys, it really is the best news. Delighted for ye,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 after getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2018.