Rich list: Conor McGregor and Rory McIlroy’s off-field business earnings revealed

But tennis star Roger Federer took home more than anyone

Conor McGregor and Rory McIlroy earned a combined total of €40 million with their off-field business ventures in 2022.

McIlroy earned the most with €31 million whilst McGregor took home a cool €9 million for his outside ring exploits.

McGregor is known for his pub venture The Black Forge Inn and whiskey brand Proper 12 and recently launched his Forged Irish Stout.

In 2019 McIlroy set up Symphony Ventures, a venture capital firm interested in emerging companies, with headquarters in Dublin.

"We have a few trusted people who have been in the venture capital and private equity world a long time.

"I don’t sit down and do the due diligence. We have trusted people who say this is good. It’s treated like a real business," Rory said.

The rich list study by OLBG (Online Begging Guide Ireland) ranked the top 30 athlete rich list for business ventures.

McGregor came in at number 27 with LA Lakers star Anthony Davis and ahead of Paul George and Lewis Hamilton.

Roger Federer

Top of the list is recently retired Roger Federer who earned some €82 million with LeBron James in second with €72 million while Tiger Woods was in third with €62 million

Footballers Lioned Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were tied in 5th having earned €50 million in off-field earnings.

Kingpin Federer's net worth is said to be as much as $550 million after a career which has seen him earn almost $1 billion in endorsements and over $115 million from playing tennis.

That income has primarily come from a mixture of earnings on the court and endorsements of brands in advertising and wearing their clothing.

