Revealed: Inside Conor McGregor's luxurious $18,000-an-hour private jet

McGregor pictured with the Legacy-600 jet in the background

This is the luxurious interior of the $18,000-an-hour private jet that Conor McGregor uses to fly himself and his family around to various exotic destinations.

The MMA star recently posted pictures of himself with the Legacy 600 jet with the serial number D-AEOT in the background on his Instagram page.

Also in the snap is his partner Dee who is holding baby Rian.

McGregor often hires similar jets to get around and recently used one to fly off from Dublin Airport with sister Aoife.

The Legacy-600

In the description posted by the hire company centraljets.com it is revealed that the Legacy 600 aircraft flies under the tail number D-AEOT and is operated by Air Hamburg.

Built in 2009 by Embraer as part of the Legacy 600 series. D-AEOT is based in LIML (Milan Linate Airport) and can carry up to 13 passengers.

Photos of the interior of the jet show leather-backed chairs and plush carpets. A far cry from flying economy, the jet also features mahogany wood interiors, flowers, champagne on ice and a selection of sweets in a tray.

There is also a coach for passengers to relax on, which is located in a curtained off area.

A sink and wash hand basin comes with towelettes and designer soaps.

“The Legacy 600 delivers superior cabin volume with three truly separate cabin zones,” a description reads.

“The outstanding cabin comfort is underlined by multiple interior configurations, seats what full berthing capability, a fully equipped galley and low cabin noise.”

The jet also comes fully provisioned with SAT phones and LCD monitors, inflight entertainment, microwave and convection ovens, a full refreshment centre and fully enclosed aft and forward lavatories.”

In a now deleted post, Conor recently shared a picture of himself and Aoife posing in front of a similar private jet.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aoife also shared a snap from the private plane showing her handbag along with a selection of fruit and juice, with the caption ‘travel essentials’.

The jet comes with a price tag of $18,000 an hour

In May, we revealed how McGregor had so many pals clamouring to go on his booze cruise around the Mediterranean that several had to get off his private jet because it was so overweight.

The Sunday World told how the UFC star invited a gang of pals and their kids to join him on a sun-kissed holiday to see his new €3.5m super yacht.

He had arranged to fly them out on his chartered private plane from Dublin airport, “but they encountered a major problem when they found out there were so many of them that the plane was too heavy," an insider revealed.

It's a far cry from economy class!

"To adhere to safety procedures it was decided a few of them would have to get off to lighten the load.

"Conor arranged for them to fly out on Monday and put them up with his other guests in a hotel in Italy."

The MMA star collected his new €3,5 million custom Lamborghini yacht from Monaco earlier this summer, is still splashing the cash despite his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Introduced in the summer of 2020, the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 was built by Tecnomar at the Italian Sea Group HQ in Italy.

The luxurious interior of the legacy-600

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation - mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

It has a green hull and he also has several Irish flags embossed into its panelling and livery.

The yacht is 63 feet long while capable of producing 2000hp.

His latest purchase joins a whole host of top-end toys, which also includes a series of cars such as the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Lamborghini Urus, McLaren 650S, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover and Bentley Continental GT.

The Bentley is the same €150,000 vehicle he was caught speeding with and with no insurance in March.