Retired GAA star Philly McMahon reveals he’s been targeted by far right groups

‘The worst thing I could have done was challenge far-right protesters at gym’

Retired GAA star Philly McMahon believes the worst thing he could have done was challenge “far-right” protesters when they were screaming outside his gym.

The All-Ireland-winning footballer was speaking of his experiences as a community activist combating right-wing groups in his native Ballymun.

Earlier this year, a video of protesters opposed to his support of an “Ireland For All” march in Dublin circulated on social media.

A group of about 30 anti-immigrant protesters chanted “Philly out”, some of them holding Irish flags.

“They were outside my gym screaming for me and blah blah, and the worst thing I could have done then was to challenge that because that’s what they’re using me for,” he told Owen Reidy, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) at its biennial conference in Kilkenny.

Retired footballer star Philly McMahon has previously hit out at far-right agitators. Photo: David Fitzgerald

He said “it’s not about him”, but so much more than him – the area and his community.

Inspired by his father’s values, he said he felt he had to get involved as the community was being “infiltrated with misinformation”.

As someone with a sports profile, he said he has to be conscious of how much energy he gives to the far-right and their views while supporting the most vulnerable.

Mr McMahon, who is from Ballymun and owns a gym there, has previously hit out at far-right agitators who targeted asylum-seekers on social media.

Some of the agitators previously referred to him as a traitor and disgraceful. “If you’ve nobody to argue with, virtually, they can’t really argue with themselves,” he said. “They’ll eventually go away.”

But he says there has to be a balance of supporting the most vulnerable, while challenging hate.

Recalling his decision to get involved in the Ballymun4All group, he remembers feeling encouraged after walking into a room to see a lot of familiar faces.

“There was nobody there from a political background who was there for their own agenda,” he said.

“So the people of Ballymun4All came together,” and they decided to “branch out” to reach the “grassroots”.

They locked on to something that Ballymun is really good for, he said, “which is supporting each other and having a real community spirit”.

Speaking of the locals involved in the far-right protests, he was understanding.

“There were people genuinely through a lack of, let’s say, will or political failures of generations, that had real reasons to protest – but not against these people who were vulnerable,” he said.

On the other hand, the far right spend so much time using language in a particular way to identify with working class people and those who have had traumatic backgrounds.

He said they speak about “criminals” entering the country and unvetted men.

Mr McMahon added that education is important to remedy this, without pushing opinions down someone’s throat.

At one point, the group explored the idea of getting people involved in the TV show Eating with the Enemy.

In the social experiment, strangers with opposing views get together for a meal watched by experts in psychology.

“We wanted to do that,” he said.

“Let’s get them in a room and let them speak.”