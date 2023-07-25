Report on Ryan Tubridy’s 2017-2019 pay finished – but RTÉ still hasn’t published it

Inquiry into 2017 to 2019 earnings ‘error’ by station critical to star’s return to airwaves

RTÉ is sitting on a crucial investigation into the failure to properly declare Ryan Tubridy’s earnings.

The report is expected to prompt serious questions about the RTÉ board’s handling of the revelations about Mr Tubridy’s pay.

RTÉ has received the findings of a report into the “error”, which resulted in the former Late Late Show host’s salary being understated.

But it is not yet clear when the report by accountants Grant Thornton will be published.

The report is looking into Mr Tubridy’s earnings from 2017 to 2019 and why a “mistake” resulted in the wrong figure being made public.

This is entirely different to the concealed payments to the former Late Late Show presenter from a Renault side-deal between 2020 and 2022.

Yet the two sets of figures were presented together by the RTÉ board, without the full facts on the 2017 to 2019 issue being known.

The RTÉ board continues to insist the work on the so-called “Grant Thornton II” report is “progressing”.

In a statement today, the board said: “The report process is still underway. The ARC and the RTÉ Board have not received a copy of the Report, nor have they been briefed on its findings at this point.”

However, this is contrary to the understanding of senior government sources who told the Irish Independent the report is completed. The report is also expected to be given to Media Minister Catherine Martin.

The minister is away on holidays at the moment. It is not clear whether her absence is preventing the report being published.

The report is expected to show no wrongdoing on Mr Tubridy’s part in the error by RTÉ management in providing the wrong figures to the Dáil.

The Department of Media did not respond to any questions on whether it will get a copy of the report before it is published or a publication date.

“The further review by Grant Thornton which was commissioned by the board of RTÉ, will be submitted to the RTÉ Audit and Risk Committee when finalised and subsequently to the RTÉ board for consideration after which it is due to be published.”

Mr Tubridy is expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing in a critical report on the understatement of his salary for three years.

The Government is standing back and letting RTÉ decide whether to bring him back on air, but several ministers want to see him return to RTÉ since public sympathy has built up.

However, there is also a view that Mr Tubridy needs to pay back RTÉ the €150,000 from his Renault deal or give it to charity.

Bosses now admit the €120,000 understatement of the presenter’s earnings from 2017 to 2019 was a “mistake”, an “error” and contained “inaccuracies”.

This was a separate issue to the concealed payment of three invoices for €75,000 from a Renault side-deal with RTÉ. The RTÉ board revealed both understatements together, resulting in a perception of “secret payments of €345,000 over six years”.

But a keenly awaited report from accountants Grant Thornton into the earlier 2017 to 2019 figures is set to blame RTÉ’s own in-house accounting practices.

“Conflating the two of the payments made it look like a big six-year conspiracy, which it wasn’t. Grant Thornton, you’d think, should be clear on this matter,” a source close to the RTÉ presenter said.

Since stating that Mr Tubridy’s “remuneration had been understated by RTÉ by a figure of €120,000 over the contract period of 2017-2019”, RTÉ has attempted to tone down the claim. It now concedes no €120,000 bonus was paid to the former Late Late Show presenter.

RTÉ has also admitted “it takes full responsibility for these misstatements”.

RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that the report would be ready “in the coming weeks”.

“As I have said, what we do understand is that it was an error – that the figures were understated – and that’s been confirmed,” she said.

Fellow RTÉ board member Robert Shortt said “the €120,000 as related to the earnings was a mistake on RTÉ’s behalf”. RTÉ deputy director general Adrian Lynch said how or why these “inaccuracies” occurred was the subject of Grant Thornton’s current review.

But there is growing impatience at RTÉ not being able to explain the mistake. The RTÉ chair is standing by the decision to publish both understatements together.

“It is not accepted that the board conflated the 2017-2019 understatement with the 2020 and 2022 understatement. The board had an overriding duty to correct the public record,” a spokesperson said.

However, the board will not say whether RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins was consulted for an explanation of the 2017 to 2019 understatement before issuing its original statement on June 22.

“As a result of the review process, the understatement was brought to light, the board then asked that this be validated by the internal auditor who confirmed this. The decision then was to directly refer this to Grant Thornton for an independent review,” a spokesperson said.