Renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies ‘peacefully’ at home aged 69

Apartment Scene by Graham Knuttel (Lot 144; est. €6,000 to €8,000) is for sale at Whyte's

His family announced his death in a Facebook post and said that he passed away “peacefully” surrounded by his loved ones.

"It is with great sadness that we write to let you know that Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th of May, 2023, surrounded by his family,” they said.

"You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art - that is to say, boldly and without reserve.

"He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

"We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection."

One of the country’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Knuttel’s paintings and sculptures have been collected by famous faces such as Bertie Ahern, Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, and Frank Sinatra as well as the Swiss Bank Corporation, Goldman Sachs International and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Knuttel’s death comes a year after he received a kidney from his wife Ruth following a hospital admission with kidney failure four years earlier.

At the time he was also waiting for a new liver, which he received in 2020.

“She was a perfect match. That’s amore. It’s love. Words can’t express how I feel. It’s just too difficult. I guess now I’ll have to behave when I go home,” he said from his hospital bed in Beaumont last May.

Speaking about how it feels to receive the gift of life, he said: “Wonderful. I have got an awful lot of catching up to do. I’m most looking forward to painting again because it has been very difficult doing it on the dialysis — which I have been on for three-and-a-half years. The first thing I am going to do is paint a surgeon.

"I have seen enough of them to last me a lifetime.”