Red Rock star Denise McCormack say show was axed too soon

Think of must-watch TV in recent years, and there’s a good chance Denise McCormack was in it. The prolific actress tells Eugene Masterson about lockdown, EastEnders and her latest project

Denise McCormack has certainly had a colourful few years since she first became a household name, starring as Linda in Love/Hate.

Fans of the much-loved show may remember the character not only as Fran’s tragic wife but also Nidge’s lover.

Since the crime series first exploded onto our screens in 2010, the 44-year-old has packed in a decade that would leave most people’s heads spinning.

She played Bridget Kiely for five years in Red Rock, starred as Ciara Maguire in nine episodes of EastEnders, appeared as Jenny Lawlor in Kin and, five years ago, took to the floor as a contestant in Dancing with the Stars.

The Dubliner also managed to fit in several plays, short films — including her latest release Family Night — new projects and writing, as well as finding the time to rear two young children alongside her husband Barry Gammell.

“I think it was an absolutely great thing to be part of, it is iconic,” she reflects when asked about her role in Love/Hate. “People still talk about it today and those characters I think are ingrained in people’s psyches. It was a really fab achievement for the television industry — within Ireland and abroad.”

Denise McCormack on the red carpet — © Getty Images

She regrets Red Rock was axed. “It did deserve a longer one, it was fabulous,” she says. “Peter McKenna (who also directs Kin) did a great job of creating that world and making it so realistic within the genre — it was put out at the same time as a soap, but it had qualities that you’d find more in drama.

“I suppose it was trying to find itself for the couple of years it was on and it was unfortunate that it was pulled. Yeah, we were all really sad.”

Irish fans of EastEnders were pleasantly surprised to see Denise pop up in the famous London soap.

“It is cool — who doesn’t know EastEnders, whether you watch it or not? It is iconic as a soap, i’s been going so long,” she smiles.

“It’s hilarious when you walk onto a set like that. It’s just another day — but where you meet people like Letitia Dean’s character (Sharon) — characters that have been in it since the beginning.

“You’re kind of thinking how crazy it all is, that not many people get to see the inner workings of but I did, it was great, it was fab.”

Denise is currently starring opposite Eoin Quinn in a short film called Family Night, an off-beat short horror film which recently won a gong at the Irish Underground Film Awards and was last weekend screened at the prestigious Sitges Film Festival in Spain.

Denise as Joanne in Family Night

“Family Nightis set in 1996. I can’t say too much without giving too much away. It’s about a family of four: mother and father, son and daughter,” she explains.

“The action takes place over about 12 hours — over one day. What happens in that one day turns the lives of this family upside down. So basically, the viewer will be introduced to the family in the midst of a crisis. It’s difficult to work out why the crisis is (happening) and where it’s coming from, until the end when there’s a bit of a reveal.

“The idea is it’s a family night in, and the family are being subjected to a traditional ‘family night’ by the father — he wants the kids to play guitar and sing, and to dance, and then to play games as a family would do.

“But as a viewer, we can see this isn’t a normal family night. There’s a lot of tension and a lot of pressure. There’s something going on that we can’t quite decipher from the behaviour of the mother and the two kids. There’s something gone wrong and it’s all stemming from the father.

"So the father is putting pressure on them to have this family night and it’s very uncomfortable and we don’t quite know why. So the reveal at the end allows us to understand why everyone’s behaving the way they’re behaving.”

Co-star Eoin — who hails from Knocklyon in Dublin and has appeared in several films and TV shows, most notably playing Eric Bennett in Fair City — also produced the film with his wife Jayne Delahunt.

“I play the father,” he notes. “Denise is my wife in it. It’s about him as a very strict father. He wants everything done his way: regimental. Basically, his own kids are afraid of him. It’s really good and will be show at Belfast Film Festival and Longford Film Festival in November so do go and see it,”

Denise, who lives in the Dublin commuter belt, admits lockdown was a bit of a struggle for her and her husband and two children, who are aged eight and 10.

“It was difficult for everyone, wasn’t it? It was difficult in that I was meant to be going into the Gate Theatre the week after everything was locked down, so that obviously was taken away, and a couple of other jobs I had booked in were taken away,” she recalls.

“Of course, financially and work-wise it was difficult. As a family there were difficulties, but it was quite nice to get to spend time with my kids. I live quite close to the coast, so the seafront was within my 5km. I realise how lucky I am now that I had that, so I was able to go on bikes with the kids down to the seafront and have a dip in the sea and kick a ball with them.

“I tried to maintain a level of normality and get on with it really.”