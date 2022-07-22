Real Housewives of Jersey spotted filiming in Dublin
The cast of Real Housewives of Jersey have been spotted filming upcoming episodes of their hit reality TV show in Dublin.
The group landed in Dublin on Wednesday morning before heading to their hotel in a private bus.
Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania were later spotted filming scenes for the show at Cafe En Seine on Dawson Street, before heading to Sheehan's on Chatham Street.
They were joined by season newbies Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jenn Fessler.
In a snap shared to Instagram, the group can be seen chatting to a waiter as their film crew captured every moment.
Wearing green and white with feather boas to match, fans have theorised that they could be visiting the Emerald Isle for Teresa’s hen party.
With filming commitments in New Jersey on Saturday, it’s likely that their time in Dublin will come to an end today as they fly back stateside.
It is the first Real Housewives cast trip to Ireland in 8 years.
The cast of Real Housewives of Orange County visited Dublin to film back in 2016.
