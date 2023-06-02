Radio presenter Suzanne Kane shares new health update after ending up in hospital TWICE

‘May has been one of the hardest and one of the best months of my life’

Radio presenter Suzanne Kane has shared a new health update after she ended up in hospital TWICE in the last month.

The 2Fm DJ took to Instagram to post a May message that she described as one of “hardest and one of the best months of my life”.

“Wow, what a month…. It’s been busy one” she wrote alongside a hospital picture.

“Two hospital stays for pneumonia, a first confession, First Holy communion, 40th Birthday celebrations, back on air on 98FM and the VIP style awards …. amongst other things.

“May has been one of the hardest and one of the best months of my life….. Pneumonia absolutely knocked the crap out of me.

“I was really so unwell and being in hospital away from the kids with Oisín’s communion coming up was hard going, but thank god for great doctors and IV meds! We made it and bit by bit I’m getting there….”

She then sounded an optimistic note by declaring: “Beyond grateful to those I have in my life, who we would be lost without.”

“We got to enjoy Ois’ communion, Joeys Birthday and I’m back on air ….

She added: “@joeydsinsta you’re my start, middle and end - Thank you!

“Here’s to sunny summer days.”

Last month the radio presenter described her stay in Dublin’s Tallaght Hospital as “like nothing I've ever experienced” as she discovered a health system she said was “so incredibly broken”.

The 98FM DJ explained that she was back home after she ended up in hospital where she was treated after becoming “fairly unwell”.

Suzanne posted a series messages on her Instagram stories relating her experience and thanking those who had sent her messages wishing her well and those took care of her, especially her husband “superhero” Joey.

But she also opened up about her experience, highlighting how people working in our hospitals, “are on their hands and knees”.

“There can’t be enough said for fresh PJs and bed covers. Been offline for a few days, I ended up fairly unwell in hospital but home today,” she wrote.

“@joeydsinsta is an actual living superhero, our friends and family are amazing. So many people have helped out. I'm so glad to be home.

“Our hospital system is SO incredibly broken. Tallaght Hospital the past few days is like nothing I've ever experienced.

“When you're so sick and they're so stretched. There’s people everywhere, no beds: trolleys: no space.

“We are LUCKY that there are so many unreal people working in our hospitals but they are on their hands and knees.

“Anyways, for tonight… thankful to have a bed to come home to!”

In a later update posted from her bed, she gestures to the camera and adds: “The face of someone who had to cancel their ‘Communion’ hair appointment.

“Oisin’s Communion is next week (So [fingers crossed] I’ll be all good by then). I was getting the bits done this week. That’s not happening, today I washed my face. That’s the win!

“@joeydsinta did an excellent Dunnes run for the PJs.”

She added: “Thanks for all the messages… nurse @joeydsinta tea & toast game is off the charts…”

Earlier last month she revealed how she was at home battling pneumonia as her 98FM co-host, Brian Dowling held down the fort.

Suzanne explained her absence from their morning show and expressed her shock at becoming sick just as summer begins. She wrote on Facebook: "I’m off sick - I mean, who gets pneumonia in May!"

But nothing would stop the radio presenter celebrating her show’s recent JNLR figures as she took to social media to celebrate.

"When you work in radio, every quarter, someone adds up numbers and they tell you how many people listen & if your show is gaining ears….. which you really would like to happen.

"Ears are important," Suzanne added while sharing some "brilliant" news while recovering at home.

"In brilliant news the show has gained more listeners and I know how amazing the future of 10am - 1pm on 98FM is going to be."

She also said she couldn’t wait to get back to work at her "happy place" with former Big Brother winner, Brian, who she said was "doing amazing."

"I can’t wait to be back with my radio family and in the studio making you tea."

And she urged her listeners to keep on listening after hearing about her increased fan base.

"If you listen to the show, thank you!" she said.

"If you haven’t yet, give it a whirl. I promise you’ll love it."