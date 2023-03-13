Radio Nova host PJ Gallagher announces he and partner Kelly are expecting twins

The Dubliner shared his happy news with co-host Jim McCabe and listeners of their Morning Glory show.

The Dubliner shared his exciting news with co-host Jim McCabe and listeners of their Morning Glory show.

Kelly, 33, is originally from Boston Massachusetts, but has been living in Dublin for the past 12 years.

She works as a scientist and met PJ through their mutual love of the soccer club Bohemians FC.

Kelly is three months pregnant and the thrilled couple expect to be welcoming their two bundles of joy in late August or early September 2023.

PJ’s happy news comes after a tough time following the death of his beloved mother last November and mental illness struggles.

He broke the sad news of his mother’s death on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”

The comedian later shared another photo of himself and his mother smiling together on social media.

PJ has also been through a bout of severe mental illness which led him to be admitted to St Patrick’s Hospital.

He spent almost three months in the mental health facility in Dublin after suffering a complete breakdown.