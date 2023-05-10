Radio DJ says hospital system is ‘incredibly broken’ after stay in Tallaght

“When you're so sick and they're so stretched. There’s people everywhere, no beds: trolleys: no space”

A radio presenter has said her recent stay in Dublin’s Tallaght Hospital was “like nothing I've ever experienced” as she described the system as “so incredibly broken”.

The 98FM DJ explained that she is now back home after she ended up in hospital where she was treated after becoming “fairly unwell”.

Suzanne Kane posted a series messages on her Instagram stories relating her experience and thanking those who had sent her messages wishing her well and those took care of her, especially her husband “superhero” Joey.

But she also opened up about her experience, highlighting how people working in our hospitals, “are on their hands and knees”.

“There can’t be enough said for fresh PJs and bed covers. Been offline for a few days, I ended up fairly unwell in hospital but home today,” she wrote.

“@joeydsinsta is an actual living superhero, our friends and family are amazing. So many people have helped out. I'm so glad to be home.

“Our hospital system is SO incredibly broken. Tallaght Hospital the past few days is like nothing I've ever experienced.

“When you're so sick and they're so stretched. There’s people everywhere, no beds: trolleys: no space.

“We are LUCKY that there are so many unreal people working in our hospitals but they are on their hands and knees.

“Anyways, for tonight… thankful to have a bed to come home to!”

In a later update posted from her bed, she gestures to the camera and adds: “The face of someone who had to cancel their ‘Communion’ hair appointment.

“Oisin’s Communion is next week (So [fingers crossed] I’ll be all good by then). I was getting the bits done this week. That’s not happening, today I washed my face. That’s the win!

She added: “Thanks for all the messages… nurse @joeydsinta tea & toast game is off the charts…”

In March, Brian Dowling spoke about how he had landed his “dream” job on Dublin’s 98fm, where he joined Suzanne on the airwaves every weekday.

Speaking about her new radio show with Brian, Suzanne said they were both “quite lucky” to have their husband’s support.

“Brian has Arthur and I have my husband Joey, who is massively involved with the kids,” she told RSVP Live. “We have three very small kids.

“One of the things I said to Brian was Sadie, my youngest, was nine months when I decided to come back to work full-time.

“Knowing you have to be somewhere five days a week and you’re not the person full-time at home. My youngest goes to creche and my older two go to school, but there’s a lot in that to navigate.

“We’re both in really similar spaces in our lives. When you’re working so closely with somebody day-in-day-out and you’re creating what we hope is a really good time on the air, it has to be organic and it has to be real.”