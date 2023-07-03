Radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan trolled for saying RTÉ is ‘financially corrupt to its core’

The former RTÉ star took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he had been contacted by a journalist about how much he is paid for hosting his Classic Hits show every Saturday.

Breaking down his earnings, he shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy after it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy took home €345,000 more than was publicly declared during his time as Late Late Show host.

“A journalist called me last night asking what I earn for my radio show on a Saturday @ClassicHitsRdio' the broadcaster began,” he wrote.

“I told him I am paid €250 by the company before PAYE tax. After my expenses and PAYE, (travel) to and from the Dublin based studio from where I live here in Cork, I earn less than €120”.

Gareth worked for RTÉ for 17 years between 1988 and 2005 and went on to criticise RTÉ bosses such as director general Dee Forbes, who last week was suspended and later resigned, in a series of further tweets.

He explained that he witnessed the national broadcaster’s “toxic culture” firsthand after a round of interviews for the position of RTÉ’s Managing Director of Radio back in 1998.

He wrote: “The reason I went for the position was not because I wanted the job, but because it gave me a chance in a lifetime to sit in front of the five most powerful and influential people in Irish broadcasting at that time. It was a formidable experience.

“Five genuine people watching as I explained why I felt I would be the right person for the job. Needless to say, after weeks of preparing proposals for cost cutting, and taking RTÉ into the future, I knew I was way out of my depth.

“But sitting there that day for an hour's grilling, I realised that RTÉ could never change. These five people were committed to all that was good and positive. They genuinely wanted to change the organisation, and so did I.

“But that would never happen. I could not see a change. And I still can't see any change. That was a long time ago.

“Now change has to happen if RTÉ is to survive. The toxic culture has to be removed like a beehive that has survived for decades. It can't change from the bottom up, as I explained during my interview that day 25 years ago, it has to happen from the top down.

“That was when I appeared to shock the panel. Looking back, that seemed to be what they didn't want to hear. The top branches have to go, in order to allow the grass roots to grow. I think they all felt I was wasting their time that day 25 years ago. I left the interview smiling”.

He added: “RTÉ is financially corrupt to its core. The organisation has an abundance of incoming money all the time, money that is spent every week of every year without anyone asking questions. No one needs to be accountable. It's money that is just there for spending. Until now. Get real!”

Gareth was met with an outpouring of support following his rant, although he also received some backlash from followers.

He shared a nasty message from one angry person, which read: “I’ll gladly p**s of (sic) you miserable self serving f****r. Been supporting you through all your car crash and jobs etc.

“You’ve let your mask slip you cankerous old g*t. Still p*****g and moaning about the past. No wonder they f****d you out. Not a shred of dignity left. Unfollowed and blocked.”

Gareth responded: “This is what life throws up. Good luck with your future. Nastiness gets you nowhere. Change your profile and, no doubt, you'll be back”.

He added that he didn’t hold any resentment towards RTÉ but was instead unimpressed by the station’s “dishonesty” when it came to salaries and spending.

“It's unfortunate that some people here think I'm a bitter man with an axe to grind. I haven't a bitter bone in my body. I never had. Bitterness and resentment only serve to make you very ill. What I dislike hugely is dishonesty and fudging. I've see too much of it in my lifetime,” he tweeted.