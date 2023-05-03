Rachel Allen reveals her son met his girlfriend in Ballymaloe cooking school

"She was doing the cookery course here and she’s English so they live in England now.”

Rachel Allen has opened up about her concerns for her family as she revealed how her son Lucca met his girlfriend Jemima at Ballymaloe, where she met her husband Isaac.

The celebrity chef told RSVP Magazine: "Isn’t that hilarious? Poor Jemima, I would hate to pressure her with that.

"She was doing the cookery course here and she’s English so they live in England now.

"She’s a little dote. She gets to come here a lot because she gets on really well with Josh and Scarlett as well. The six of us all went away together last month."

Lucca Allen

Her eldest son Josh (23) competes in MMA while Lucca (20) is a race car driver.

Rachel said she was grateful that Lucca “gets to come back a bit because he’s only living in England now”.

Asked if she worries less about him and his career in motorsports now he’s older, she said the worry “never goes away”.

“I’m constantly praying to Dad to take care of him. I’m a bit ridiculous,” she said.

"I tend to look to the sky when I’m talking to him and I look out for little signs."

She also worries about eldest son Joshua competing in MMA.

“I worry a lot,” she told the magazine. “I’m pathetic. There’s a lot of talking to Dad when Josh is having a fight. Actually, I like to call them competitions, not fights.

"My mum calls them competitions as well. I still haven’t been to one of Josh’s competitions because I feel like I wouldn’t be able to hold myself back.

"I would probably jump in and that wouldn’t be cool."

Rachel's son Josh

She said: "He was a really kind man. He always said to treat people the way you would like to be treated. I try to be half as good as he was. My mother is still here and she’s great. She’s fabulous."

As for her mother, she “loves watching The Restaurant,” Rachel said.

“She’s great fun, open-minded and very wise. Mum’s very sensible as well.

"It’s just my sister and I and Mum, so we’re really close. She always manages to say things in a kind way.

"We had to be kind at home. Mum and Dad were great at leading by example."

As a parent to two boys and one girl, Rachel believes there are differences between raising them.

She said: "Scarlett is always the first one to offer to help me empty the dishwasher and clean the kitchen.

"People ask if parenting is nature or nurture, but it’s probably more about where they come in the family. I just love having them all together."

Asked about when they move on with their adult lives, Rachel admitted that she hopes “that they keep coming back”.

“We get on really well,” she reveals. “Friends of ours say that the way to get them to keep coming back is to bring them on holiday.

"They’re not going to turn down a free holiday. Hopefully, we will continue to holiday together."

Meanwhile, Rachel will be joining other big names like Joe Wicks and Roz Purcell at WellFest this year.

She said: "I’m really looking forward to going and isn’t it so lovely to have festivals back again?

"I really, really enjoy them because you get to see other people who are giving demonstrations and talks.

"You get to see new products and research that are out. It’s not like a day’s work, it’s always a bit of fun."