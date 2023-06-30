Rachel Allen plans celebration for racing car driver son Lucca’s 21st birthday

“See you tomorrow to celebrate.”

Celebrity chef and TV personality Rachel Allen has paid tribute to her racing car driver son, Lucca, in an online post as she marked his 21st birthday.

Lucca is currently based in England as he continues to forge his career on the race-track.

Lucca also works in the Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which is former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson's store, and he is due to return back to Ireland this weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Birthday post

"Happy, happy 21st @luccaallen1 .. looking forward to celebrating with you," his Mum said.

Older brother Josh also paid tribute to Lucca on Instagram as he shared his excitement at welcoming his younger brother sibling to Cork.

"Happy birthday bro, see you tomorrow to celebrate,” he said.

Rachel recently told RSVP magazine how great it his for her when her kids come home from being away.

"It’s always so nice. Thankfully, he gets to come back a bit because he’s only living in England now.

Joshua Allen and Luca

"The worry never goes away. I’m constantly praying to Dad to take care of him. I’m a bit ridiculous,” Rachel said.

Lucca was interviewed by the mag about his dreams of being a driver, after growing up watching the sport on tv.

“Growing up I always loved watching Formula 1,” he said.

“I always loved driving any vehicle around the farm at home in Shanagarry. Every year I would ask for a go-cart, but I never got one! I got a small quad bike one time, but I kept on about it until my dad’s friend suggested I try joining this racing team in Ireland. I tried it and loved it.

Rachel Allen with pets

“So I bought an old, second-hand racing car and started racing in the Irish championship. Three years later, I had won every race at that age level. I was nine when I started racing,” Lucca said.

The budding Max Verstappen also described life in rural England with his well-known employer.

“I am waiting until I can make a living off racing full-time but for now I live and work in the Cotswolds, in Jeremy’s farm shop.

“Luckily, we have a farm shop at home so I have experience. Lisa Hogan, Jeremy’s girlfriend, is a family friend, so I rang her to see if there would be a job and explained I would be racing also. So far so good! They have been really understanding that I race but I work as hard as I can for them when I am there. It has been really good,” Lucca added.