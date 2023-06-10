Rachel Allen lends support to son Lucca as he enters Le Mans 24-hour endurance race

“Tough day. Only 3 laps in the bank before going into qualifying tomorrow.”

Rachel Allen’s son Lucca is doing his mum proud as he zooms ahead with his career as a race car driver.

Lucca recently qualified for the 24 hours of Le Mans, the endurance-focused sports car race.

He took to social media to give an insight into how things are going.

“Tough day. Only 3 laps in the bank before going into qualifying tomorrow.

“Got completely taken out of it at the start of practice today which put a stop to my driving for the day,” he shared.

Lucca and pal

Rachel commented on the post with a number of shamrock emojis and hearts.

Lucca’s big brother Joshua wrote a lovely message for his sibling.

“Best of luck to my little bro racing at Le Mans tomorrow and Friday,” he said.

Lucca previously spoke about the need for support in order to succeed in racing and how important it is to get out and find sponsors.

“That is the only way you can do this job. If I took a seat back and focused just on my racing it wouldn’t be possible because you do need external support.

Driver Lucca

"My dream now is to win Le Mans 24-Hours for a manufacturer, driving for someone like Porsche or Audi in the highest level of racing, so hopefully I can keep winning and achieving,” Lucca said.

Rachel recently said she was grateful that Lucca “gets to come back a bit because he’s only living in England now”.

Asked if she worries less about him and his career in motorsports now he’s older, she said the worry “never goes away”.

“I’m constantly praying to Dad to take care of him. I’m a bit ridiculous.

"I tend to look to the sky when I’m talking to him and I look out for little signs,” she said.