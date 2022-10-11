Rachel Allen gushes at son Lucca’s endurance motor racing success

The celebrity chef shared her excitement as she revealed Lucca (21) was the star of a motor racing competition in Europe.

"Yippee!!” Rachel (50) wrote, “Huge congratulations to Lucca who this weekend clinched the driver title in the 2022 European Ultimate Cup Endurance Series.

“What an exciting 8 months racing for him across Spain, France, Italy and Germany in his Le Mans Prototype 3 racing car,” she said.

“Yesterday a win in Magny-Cours International Circuit, France and still with one round to go was enough to take the pressure off and the championship title is in the bag!”

“A huge thank you to all his sponsors for making this possible. Well done Lucca….. looking forward to seeing you soon. Next stop Le Mans 24h!!!!'

Followers shared their congratulations with the mother of 3 while Lucca himself credited “a great team effort” with the win, along with a “great car and great job to my teammates.”

The cookbook star recently revealed she fears Lucca getting injured.

“Isaac, my husband, goes to every single one, every single race and every single fight,” Rachel told the Sunday World last month.

Her son Joshua (23), who has been convicted and jailed for drug offences, recently took up MMA fighting.

"I have gone to some races, I can’t say I don’t watch the racing from behind my eyes. But MMA, I haven’t brought myself to watch that yet. I like to say that I support him 100 per cent while I’m at home praying to my father and husband that everything will be OK. I definitely will have to go some time.”

The Cork-based chef has shared her love of baking with her youngest, Scarlett (13).

“Scarlett, she bakes a lot, she’s always baking,” she exclaims. “I was always baking at that age too and that can be just a lovely thing to do on your own or with your friends, they love all baking together in someone’s house or a cousin’s house. So, who knows?"