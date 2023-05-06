Proud Una Healy shares sweet pictures of son Tadgh’s Holy Communion

The Saturdays singer looks stunning as she puts her arm around her two children that she shares with ex-husband Ben Foden

Una Healy has shared a series of sweet pictures of her son Tadgh’s Holy Communion, showing the smart young man dressed up in his outfit for his big day.

Taking to Instagram, The Saturdays singer and presenter posted the pictures on her stories marking the occasion.

In one, Tadgh is seen holding his hands together while wearing his Communion rosette, while in another he appears on a church step with his famous mum and sister, Aoife.

Tadgh is also pictured with his sis on a park bench and at a table with a dessert with the words ‘congratulations’.

The clearly proud mum looks stunning as she puts her arm around her two children that she shares with ex-husband Ben Foden.

In one pic she writes: “Celebrating a very special day today! Congratulations Tadhg on your First Holy Communion,” to which presenter Angela Scanlon replied: “Beautiful FAM.”

After welcoming both children into the world together, Una's marriage with Ben came to an end in 2018.

But last month Una and her ex and their kids were reunited after Ben returned to Ireland.

Una tagged the former England Rugby star in the post, which was accompanied by the song ‘Better Together’ by Jack Johnson.

Over the years, Ben and his former flamer have remained very respectful of each other when speaking publicly and they have both praised the other’s parenting skills.

Despite their breakup, the former couple are now on great terms and continue to co-parent.

The children live in Tipperary with their mum. Ben married his new wife Jackie after just two weeks of dating in the US.

The pair welcomed their first child together in May 2020, a daughter named Farrah, and have shared their plans to have more kids in the near future.

During an interview last year, Ben admitted he owed Una an apology for remarrying so quickly after they split.

The 37-year-old said: “Obviously, what I did was very selfish in regards to Una. I think it was a shock to her, me getting married so quickly.

“Una and I hadn’t been together for a year and a half but I think what made it bad as it was such a big thing in the media… so I did owe her an apology for that and should probably have let her know a bit more about what was going on.”

“I’m very happy and we’ve moved on from all that. Jackie and I have Farrah, Una and I are in a good place. It’s all part of the healing process, how you’re perceived. And I think we’re getting there,” he added.

Ben previously admitted he put the Irish singer through “stressful times”, but said he is glad their relationship is “back on track”.

He said: “I knew that time would be the biggest healer, like with anything in the world, you just need time to reflect and take a breather.”

"Una’s a smart woman, and she can be disappointed in me but she knows that we have two kids together, and our main job as human beings on this planet now is to raise them and hopefully turn them into beautiful people when they get older.”

“She knows I have responsibility in that being their dad, and she has a responsibility in that being their mum.”

“To be honest, the way things happened and the things that I put Una through were pretty stressful at times, I’d be a brave man to say I knew that it would happen like this, but I’m happy that things are getting back on track,” he continued.

"I’m happy that Una is happy. She’s happy in work, she’s happy in Ireland with her family, she’s happy in her life as well, which is always great.”