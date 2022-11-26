Proud dad of Toy Show star Ruby Maher (14) celebrates ‘magic’ of her big song

Ruby wowed with a rendition of Defying Gravity on The Late Late Toy Show.

The Toy Show was “just like any other gig” for teen Ruby Maher, who was a favourite of producer Will.i.am on The Voice.

The 14-year-old grew up watching the festive favourite with her musical family and now she is in the ranks of the performers.

Ruby wowed with a rendition of Defying Gravity on the show, surrounded by dancers and a choir in a performance that her dad Dave called “sensational.”

The proud Kildare parent told sundayworld.com that the young star was always “going to give it socks” and was well-deserving of a standing ovation.

Before the show, he said Ruby’s performance would be “the big finish… I can just feel it!”

The 14-year-old had to keep her time on The Toy Show a secret from even school pals, he confessed.

"It’s important to keep the magic of the show for the little boys and girls watching at home.”

Last Christmas, a video of her performing ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ by Mariah Carey went viral on TikTok and this year, the teen took The Toy Show stage by storm.

On how Ruby prepared for the show, he says: “Her big brother Danny will be right on her shoulder, helping her over every high note.”

The Maher family lost Danny to cancer at the age of 20, a musician in his own right who Dave knows would be proud of little sister Ruby.

The dad-of-four told sundayworld.com last June about his son’s resilience.

"The thing about Danny was he never threw the head or slammed the doors and said 'why did it happen to me'," he said, speaking close to Father’s Day.

“He turned to me one day and said, 'Ah sure Dad if this has to come into our family I'm glad it was me and not you or Mum, or God forbid one of the girls'."

Dave said they hoped a pet dog would help keep Danny’s mind off chemotherapy.

"The minute he saw her his eyes lit up. We said 'Danny what do you want to call her?'

"And he thought for a moment and said ‘Chemo! I'll call her Chemo so every time I hear the word chemotherapy I will think of this beautiful little dog instead of this horrible thing I'm going through.’

"Wasn't that clever of him? It worked and we still have little Chemo to this day running around the house 11 years later."

Fourteen-year-old Ruby was prepped by her family to take the Toy Show stage by storm, told to treat it like “just another gig.”

No stranger to performing, the Kildare teen has already seen viral success with The Maher Family – a band made up of Ruby, her dad and sisters Stacey and Robyn.

The Maher Family’s first single Lullaby for the World became the anthem of World Earth Day last year, earning them the attention of now-manager Rick Blaskey who is credited with kick-starting the success of Whitney Houston.

"Like Whitney, The Mahers have a genuine likeability factor and a unique persona, story and sound - plus a global market waiting to embrace them," Blaskey said when he signed the band.

Dave reckons Rick has the family band tipped to be “like the Corrs,” a comparison he is happy to adopt.

He had his own success on hit show Opportunity Knocked with his dad, sisters and brothers when he was 15.

He jokes that his band with his daughters is “the second generation” of Maher families to perform together, with big plans for the future and teenage Ruby.

The young singer was picked by producer Will.i.am when she appeared on The Voice Kids UK, wowing judges with her cover of Shut Up and Dance with Me.