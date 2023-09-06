Professional dancer Emily Barker announces she is leaving Dancing with the Stars

“I’m ready to move onto this next chapter in my life.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer, Emily Barker, has announced on social media she is departing the show.

The dancer explained why it was time for a fresh start. She has been part of the production since she was just 18 years old, taking part in six seasons of the hugely popular RTÉ show.

"I’ve had 6 wonderful seasons on the show since starting at age 18. I’ve given my absolute everything to the production for years and have loved every moment of helping my celebrities improve year on year,” Emily wrote.

The Nottingham born pro had high praise for all her partners on the show, especially Carl Mullan, who she won the competition with this year.

Dancing With The Stars professional Emily Barker

"Thank you to all of my celebrity partners for trusting me and always giving me 1000% effort in rehearsals. It’s been an amazing ride! Three finals and a win later and I’m hanging up my dwts dance shoes for the foreseeable."

Emily explained to her followers what her next steps intend to be.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years. I’m ready to move onto this next chapter in my life, running my business and doing new thing. Watch this space," she added.

Carl Mullan chimed in with some very sweet comments for his dance pal.

“One of the greatest people I’ve ever got to know,” he wrote.

“Will always be so grateful for everything. Fully thought I’d get to about week four and then be gone but you believed in me from the very beginning and pushed me to do things I never EVER thought I’d be able to do.

“Thank you for putting up with my meltdowns, panic attacks and sheer clumsiness every week. So grateful for everything and for making a friend like you during DWTS. You’ll be missed so much next season. Congrats on an amazing six seasons and you’re bowing out as a champ,” Carl concluded.