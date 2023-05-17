Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers”
Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
The incident happened after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.
Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a high-speed chase in 1997 after trying to flee the paparazzi who had been following her while she drove through Paris.
The Duke of Sussex wrote extensively about his mother’s death in his bestselling memoir Spare and how he struggled with his grief following her death when he was 12-years-old.
Prior to attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi final in Paris when he was 23 years old, he asked the driver of his car to go through the tunnel where his mother was tragically killed.
“The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother…” he wrote.
“I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large. The tunnel is called Pont de l’Alma, I told him. Yes, yes. He knew it.”
More to follow...
