Presenter Maia Dunphy says Ryan Tubridy is being made ‘fall guy for problems in RTE’

“The stuff that goes on in there is unreal.”

The controversy first arose in relation to the understatement of Ryan Tubridy's pay

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy has been engaging in a vociferous defence of Ryan Tubridy today on social media, after the former Late Late host "got the bullet” from RTE during the week.

New Director General of RTE, Kevin Backhurst, ended negotiations with Tubridy after his statement over the RTÉ payments scandal and now Maia thinks the ‘JFK in Ireland’ author is a ‘trophy kill’ for the broadcaster as it looks to move on.

“Bizarre how Tubridy is being made the fall guy for the litany of problems in RTE,” Maia wrote on Twitter.

The Dalkey woman reckons the decision to get rid of Ryan may come back to bite the national broadcaster.

Bizarre how Tubridy is being made the fall guy for the litany of problems in RTE; poor governance & years of complacency among management in there has nothing to do with him. Feels like they wanted a head on a spike & that a recognisable one would work in their favour. It won't. — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) August 18, 2023

"Poor governance and years of complacency among management in there has nothing to do with him. Feels like they wanted a head on a spike and that a recognisable one would work in their favour. It won’t,” she said.

Her followers were quick to disagree, however, as one wrote: “He’s your mate and it is admirable that you stand up for him. He’s not entitled to anything from RTE,” to which Maia replied:

"Let’s see how well his radio slot does now! I’d bet ‘not great’ will be the answer!”

When another follower mentioned Tubridy “sending in bogus invoices”, whilst his colleagues were “counting the paper clips,” Maia said “Not all of them! The stuff that goes on in there is unreal.”

Maia is “sure” that Ryan “will move on” and reiterated that she doesn’t currently work there, after a woman accused her of defending a “grossly overpaid” colleague.

Maia’s tweets have received hundreds of responses online.

RTÉ’s biggest concern now is falling revenues, however.

Funds gathered through the obligatory, annual €160 fee have fallen dramatically in the weeks since the controversy emerged.

There was a 37 per cent drop in the number of TV licence fee payments in the first week of August compared to the same week last year.

This comes after a significant fall in both first-time licences and renewals in July. In the first week of the month, total sales fell from 15,432 licences to 11,241 as the drama unfolded.