Poldark’s Aidan Turner stars in new crime drama The Suspect starting tonight

Irish actor Aidan Turner is making a return to TV screens tonight following his famous role in the renowned series Poldark.

The Dubliner is now the star of The Suspect, a new crime drama starting tonight on Virgin Media More.

In a departure from the brooding character of Ross Poldark, Turner is now tackling the part of clinical psychologist Dr Joe O’Loughlin.

A seemingly genius man with a glowing resume and loving family, the doctor is adored by the media when he is asked to help solve an investigation.

As he gets deeper into the dramatic case, it seems like the new psychologist is not what he seems.

“As the investigation into the death gathers pace, unsettling questions begin to be asked about the brilliant professional and whether he may be harbouring an entirely separate, secret life,” a spokesperson for Virgin Media teases.

The series starts tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media More, a channel exclusive to Virgin TV customers.

Irish star Aidan is known best for his roles in The Hobbit trilogy, BBC One historical drama Poldark and for a famous shirtless picture that created a global stir.

Speaking to the Radio Times in August, Turner recalled the day the photograph was taken on the set of Poldark which then caused such excitement among devoted fans and even those less familiar with the series.

“I do remember the day. The first thing I think of when I see the photograph is that they airbrushed out the make-up artist who was covering a tattoo,” he said.

“I always think of Jacquie Fowler and how she didn’t make that photograph. She was right there, painting out a tattoo.”

Turner, who also starred in The Hobbit trilogy of films, explained that the tattoo in question was a small design he had done while on holiday with his friends in Tenerife, which he has since had removed using a laser.

However, speaking about the reaction, he added: “Was it safer to make a big deal of this photograph because it was a young man?

“Would it have been handled the same way in the press if it was a young woman? I don’t know. Possibly not. But I didn’t feel objectified.”

He also explained why he was in particularly good shape for the role of Poldark, which he played between 2015 and 2019.

“I figured in my preparation that, given Ross Poldark was a very active guy, and the sort of diet he’d be on, it just felt right to get myself into that.

“He’s a farmer, he’s working, he’s riding a horse all the time, he’s a soldier. So it made sense to be in shape, but it wasn’t something I focused on. And the shot, that was a behind-the-scenes photograph. It wasn’t a publicity photo.”