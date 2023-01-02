Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan reveals health update in New Year’s Twitter post

Wearing dark sunglasses, the singer said: ‘"The light is killing me, but I want to wish you a Happy New Year’

Shane McGowan has revealed his medical diagnosis in a New Year’s update that saw him wish fans “all the luck in the world.”

The Pogues’ frontman recently returned home from hospital after a battle with viral encephalitis – an inflammation of the brain that is uncommon and can be serious.

"Hi friends,” MacGowan said in a New Year’s Eve video message.

Wearing dark sunglasses, the singer explained: “I'm sitting here suffering from encephalitis.”

"The light is killing me but I want to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas and many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love.

Happy New Year 🥳 have as much fun as you can when you can!!! Thank you 🙏

"Happy Christmas and Happy New Year, thank you, love Shane.”

He captioned the video: “Happy New Year. Have as much fun as you can when you can!”

MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke kept fans up to speed with regular updates during The Fairytale of New York singer’s health scare.

“I was absolutely terrified. You don’t know what is going to happen, do you? You just don’t know,” she told the Sunday Independent of the ordeal.

“I noticed it on his face,” she said, describing the onset of his encephalitis following MacGowan’s contraction of shingles a week prior.

"His eye was getting red and began to close over. I called the doctor and the doctor said it was very dangerous so we had to get him to the hospital straight away.

“The hospital explained to me that shingles can go into your brain and that’s what happened to Shane so now they want to keep him in on a drip for two weeks,” Victoria said.

“He seems perfectly normal now — he is pissed off because he can’t have a drink in the hospital.”

The couple have been together for over 35 years and got married in Copenhagen in 2018.

MacGowan celebrated his 65th birthday on Christmas Day and fans are happy to see The Pogues’ frontman on the road to recovery.

"Happy Christmas and New Year,” one said in response to his video message.

"Thank you for all the joy you have brought the world. Fairy Tale of New York is the most beautiful holiday song and brings me tears and smiles every time I hear it..”

Another told the star he was “looking good” while others thanked MacGowan for his contribution to music – and his hit Christmas tune Fairytale of New York.

"You're an inspiration to me,” said one fan as the New Year messages rolled in.