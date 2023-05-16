Podcast host Vogue Williams admits she has a ‘favourite’ child

“I change that screen every day depending on how they’re acting”

Vogue Williams has admitted that her phone’s lock screen photo is a snap of her “favourite” child.

The podcast host made the shocking confession during a red carpet interview at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday afternoon.

She was asked to reveal her lock screen and reluctantly took her iPhone out of her bag before admitting that only one of her three children made the cut.

Vogue explained that her four-year-old son Theodore had the privilege of being her lock screen that day because he was well behaved.

She said that her two-year-old daughter Gigi and one-year-old Otto get to feature as her wallpaper from time to time too.

“This is terrible. It’s my one child. Theodore, (my) current favourite. I change that screen every day depending on how they’re acting,” the Dubliner told Popsugar.

Meanwhile, her Made in Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews has an entirely different image set as his lock screen photo.

“It’s usually a picture of my kids or something because I’m a lame, middle-aged father,” he said before holding up his phone to show a photo of “an AI-generated picture of an ape”.

Spencer and Vogue have been open about life as parents to three young kids, previously revealing that Spencer usually gets to be the good cop.

Speaking on their joint podcast, Vogue explained that she had to fly home to Ireland from London for work, leaving her other half in charge of the kids.

Spencer confessed that he had been “bribing” the tots with sweets and TV time in exchange for good behaviour while their mum was away.

However, when she arrived home, she discovered that Spencer had been letting Gigi sleep in their bed – leaving her unimpressed.

“I've been in Ireland twice this week and I go for a third time on Sunday,” Vogue explained.

“I've realised now that I'm bad cop, but I'm bad cop amongst the kids because they kind of need to keep in line a little bit otherwise your life gets made more difficult.

“So I arrive home and Gigi's fast asleep in our bed and I thought, 'No, no, no'.

“All over me, she's always on top of me, Spenny still has all of his sleeping space but Gigi basically wants to lie on my head.

“That's not the reason I don't want her in our bed, I just don't want her to do it every night.

“Every night since she has screamed the house down at about three in the morning, keeping in mind this is the first time, Otto has only woken up once a night.

“So the first week we have only had one wake-up and because of Spenny's misbehaviour of taking Gigi into our bed, she is screeching at about three in the morning.”