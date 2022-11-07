PJ Gallagher’s mum Helen to be laid to rest this week in Dublin

She passed away “under the care and kindness” of all the staff in the special care unit at the Mater Hospital on Saturday.

Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher’s mother Helen will be laid to rest later this week, it has been announced.

She passed away “under the care and kindness” of all the staff in the special care unit at the Mater Hospital on Saturday.

Helen will be reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Maypark on Tuesday, November 8, from 5pm to 7pm with family in attendance.

Her funeral mass will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road at 10am, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person.

Helen is survived by her Radio Nova DJ son PJ; daughter Stacey; grandchildren Joey, Tommy and Anna May; son-in-law Paul; daughter-in-law Elaine; and extended family and friends.

PJ confirmed that his beloved mother had died on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”

The Dubliner later shared another photo of himself and his mother smiling together on social media.

Friends and fans, including former RTE broadcaster Aonghus McNally paid tribute, writing: “Big hugs to you PJ at such a sad time. X.”

Broadcast Maia Dunphy wrote:“Sending you all my love on the loss of your lovely mam. She sounded like a remarkable woman.”

A family friend said: “So sad to hear about Helen's passing. Stacey and PJ, please accept our sincere condolences on your very sad loss.

“Your mam was such a kind and supportive friend to both my late parents, Toddy and Madeleine Lonergan. They both adored her. She was fantastic company to be around. May she rest in peace with the angels. She is in good company.”

Another penned: “Dearest Helen, may your beautiful soul rest now in peace with your beloved Sean and our lord in heaven. A wonderful woman and mother. Kindest lady to everyone that was lucky to meet you. My sincere condolences to PJ and Stacey, your mum and dad will always be watching over you both.”

While someone else added: “Our sincerest condolences on the death of your mother. She was a true lady.”