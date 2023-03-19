PJ Gallagher tells of ‘strange and lonely’ Mother’s Day after death of mum Helen

Helen Gallagher died on November 5 “under the care and kindness” of all the staff in the special care unit at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

PJ Gallagher has opened up about celebrating his first Mother’s Day since his mum passed away.

Comedian and radio DJ PJ took to Twitter today to mark Mother’s Day as he paid tribute to his late mum.

He shared a photo of himself and his mum smiling together as he reflected on the difficult day he spent without her on Sunday, adding that he tried to “take the thoughts away” by going for a cycle.

First mothers Day without my Ma around and it’s a strange and slightly lonely one. Thankfully bikes as always can take the thoughts away. Home for cake and football. Tomorrow the craic will be back. pic.twitter.com/VMVXh8Abk0 — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) March 19, 2023

“First Mother’s Day without my Ma around and it’s a strange and slightly lonely one,” he wrote.

“Thankfully bikes as always can take the thoughts away. Home for cake and football. Tomorrow the craic will be back”.

Fans flooded the replies section with messages of support as they sympathised with the Dubliner.

One person wrote: “Those ‘firsts’ are always a painful time. Do what’s good for you for today and like you said tomorrow things move to normal.”

Another said: “Never easy, PJ. Lost my own mam ten years ago; would gladly swap chatting to a headstone for just one more hug and smile. The circle of life, eh?! Those who still have their own mam calling the shots, cherish her.”

Others said that future Mother’s Days will be different for PJ as he recently announced that he’s expecting twins with his partner Kelly Doolin.

A fan wrote: “Thinking of you today @pjgallagher, it’s a tough one. It’s my second one without my mam and it’s just sad. Next year you’ll be out organising mammy pressies from the twins and that has to be a lovely thing to look forward to”.

Someone else agreed: “Your mam is with you in spirit PJ. Sure your two little gifts are all about her ensuring your future happiness (and business!!).

"Same here, it’s tough without Mam on Mother’s Day. She’s gone 18 years and it’s still the same sad auld day without her craic in our lives!”