PJ Gallagher back on air and ‘feeling a lot better now’ after hospital visit

Popular radio star PJ Gallagher was back on air this morning after revealing he was in hospital yesterday.

The Radio Nova host posted a picture of himself in a hospital room yesterday evening alongside a message reassuring fans that he was “feeling a lot better now”.

He added: “Loads of energy to do @JimMcCabeFM head in again tomorrow. “

PJ who recently announced he and partner Kelly are expecting twins, had endured a tough time following the death of his beloved mother last November and mental illness struggles.

He spent almost three months in a mental health facility in Dublin after suffering a complete breakdown.

The comedian has been candid about his struggles and the 11 weeks he spent receiving treatment in St Patrick’s mental health facility in Dublin last summer.

"Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pat’s with mental illness,” PJ revealed in December.

"This pic in Radio Nova was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next.

"Today I’ve never felt better in my life,” he added.

"I’m far from a professional and I don’t have a lot of advice to give anyone. Also I was very privileged to even get into the hospital at all.

"All I’ll say is, no matter how bad you are, there is a road back.

"Don’t take no for an answer.”

He said Radio Nova stood by him throughout the treatment and that getting help was “the best thing” he’s ever done.

“Everyone is talking about mental health, like eat better food and go to the gym.

"My mental health wasn’t suffering, I was severely mentally ill. We don't talk about mental illness so much, it’s all about mental health,” he continued.

“I knew that none of these things that I was reading or hearing in the conversations were going to matter. I needed round the clock 24 hour care and that’s not something I’d heard."

He admitted “a lot of that conversation” delayed him seeking treatment.

"It was only when people said, 'no it's okay to be broken' that I was able to say, 'fine I’ll try get fixed'.”

He later broke the sad news of his mother’s death on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”

The comedian also shared another photo of himself and his mother smiling together on social media.

But he also had some good news after announcing live on-air that he and partner Kelly Doolin are expecting twins.

The Dubliner shared his exciting news with co-host Jim McCabe and listeners of their Morning Glory show.

Kelly, 33, is originally from Boston Massachusetts, but has been living in Dublin for the past 12 years.

She works as a scientist and met PJ through their mutual love of the soccer club Bohemians FC.

Kelly is three months pregnant and the thrilled couple expect to be welcoming their two bundles of joy in late August or early September 2023.