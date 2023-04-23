PJ Gallagher auctions off vintage Celtic shirt for animal charity

The Radio Nova star was doing a clear out of his home last week when he came across an old Celtic jersey

PJ Gallagher raised €400 for an Irish animal charity this weekend after selling some old football memorabilia he found his house.

He admitted that he’s “never been a Celtic fan” but bought the green and white top back in the late nineties as he asked his followers if one of them would be interested in taking it off his hands.

He tweeted a photo of the top on Tuesday, which seemed to be in pristine condition, and said: “Cleaning out the house and I found this. I bought it about 96/97 I think even though I’ve never been a Celtic fan. Any real fans out there want to give it a new home?”

Honestly didn’t realise there would be so much interest in this jersey. So I’m going to auction it off and give the few quid for it to the @ISPCA1 Highest bid by 3pm on Saturday will take it. pic.twitter.com/zwjc8A2pQ4 — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) April 19, 2023

After receiving dozens of replies, PJ decided to auction it off to the highest bidder to raise some money for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

He gave punters a deadline of Saturday at 3pm to place their bids and asked anyone interested to send him a DM on Twitter.

The jersey eventually sold for an impressive €400, with PJ thanking his followers for getting in touch.

“Sold for €400. Thanks so much everyone,” he said in an update on Saturday evening.

Fans arrived in their droves to congratulate the Dubliner on the initiative, with one person writing: “Great shirt, with a great cause attached to it”.

Another said: “Nice one PJ, a lovely jersey, can’t remember the last time I fitted into a size large jersey”.

And someone else penned: “Brilliantly done pj well done the new owner too”.

The comedian has previously stepped out to support the ISPCA on their annual SpayAware appeal, calling on pet owners to play their part in ending Ireland’s toll of unwanted cats and dogs.

He joined forces with the charity a few years back highlight Ireland’s animal overcrowding issue which sees thousands of unwanted cats and dogs ending up in animal shelters every year.

“I love dogs and I love cats – mostly dogs if I’m honest, but I do love cats as well. They’re furry and they’re friendly and they’re just great craic. I’ve never once been heckled by an animal,” he said as part of the campaign at the time.

“They can’t add or subtract but one thing they can do and will do is multiply, if you let them. If you have dogs or cats, please neuter or spay them because the overpopulation of animals just isn’t a joke.”