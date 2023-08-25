PJ Gallagher and partner Kelly welcome twins as radio co-host announces names

The comic told listeners last March that Kelly and himself were expecting twins

The loved-up couple announced they were expecting last March

PJ and Kelly welcomed Stevie and Milo last night

Radio Nova host PJ Gallagher and his partner Kelly Doolin welcomed a twin boy and girl early this morning.

The Dublin comic told his radio co-host Jim McCabe, who announced it on air this morning. He also told listeners that the babies’ names are Milo and Stevie.

Last March the star announced on his Morning Glory radio show that himself and Kelly were expecting twins.

Kelly, 34, is originally from Boston Massachusetts, but has been living in Dublin for the past 12 years.

The loved-up couple announced they were expecting last March

She works as a scientist and met PJ through their mutual love of the soccer club Bohemians FC.

PJ’s happy news comes after a tough time following the death of his beloved mother last November and mental illness struggles.

He broke the sad news of his mother’s death on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”