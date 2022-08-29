Pippa O’Connor opens up about ‘punishing’ herself after miscarriage

“The minute she put the thing on, I just knew by her – she had this look about her and was just silent. And she told me 'I’ll be back in just a minute’ and I thought ‘Jesus Christ, don’t say this to me’.

Pippa O’Connor has opened up about being “floored” after suffering a miscarriage at 10 weeks.

The entrepreneur shares three children with her husband Brian Ormond: Louis, Ollie, and baby Billy, who the couple welcomed last October.

However, in a candid chat with Georgie Crawford on The Good Glow podcast, Pippa told of how she tragically lost a baby back in 2020 before Billy was born.

She recalled the devastating day she went for a scan and found out there was no heartbeat.

“I was 10 weeks, and I suppose it absolutely knocked me for six. I had never been through anything like that before,” she explained.

"It was like nine o'clock in the morning, I was all dressed up because I was on the way to Kildare Village. Brian was waiting for me in the car and I said, ‘Oh I’ll be really quick and out in like ten minutes.’

“The minute she put the thing on, I just knew by her – she had this look about her and was just silent. And she told me 'I’ll be back in just a minute’ and I thought ‘Jesus Christ, don’t say this to me’.

“Then she brought the doctor in, and she just said ‘Pippa, I’m really sorry, there’s no heartbeat’.

"Like – I was just so floored. My initial reaction was ‘Okay, that’s fine’ and I was literally putting my coat on to go to the door and she was calling me back.

"My initial reaction was 'Of course this is going to happen, you have two healthy kids. You can't always have it plane sailing’.

"I was embarrassed, I felt like I was wasting her time and couldn’t wait to get out of there. I thought ‘Don’t be such a stupid b*tch’. I was almost punishing myself straight away.”

Pippa announced that she was pregnant with her third child last year, which inspired her to open up about her miscarriage.

"I decided to say it out because I didn't want to just announce the pregnancy and go 'Here we go again, lucky us’. I just felt like I wasn’t being true or honest,” she shared.

"I thought it was important to say it and I'm glad I did. When you say something out loud you’re comforting yourself and someone else."