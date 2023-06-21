Pierce Brosnan’s house is burgled by man who pooped in his neighbour’s garden

TMZ reports that cops found the brazen burglar wandering through Pierce's garden before heading into the house, and taking a shower in his laundry room.

Pierce Brosnan’s home has been burgled by a man who pooped in his neighbour's garden before being apprehended by police.

According to reports Stateside, deputies from the LA County Sheriff's department rushed to the actor's beautiful pad in Malibu on Monday after receiving reports of a man on his property.

Police say the thief was spotted defecating and urinating in Pierce's neighbour's yard, before ransacking through rubbish and moving onto the Meath man’s house.

TMZ reports that cops found the brazen burglar wandering through Pierce's garden before heading into the house, and taking a shower in his laundry room.

Beach view

When police arrived, the man is thought to have fled the scene, but was later arrested on the coast, before being charged with burglary.

A report on TMZ stated: “The guy didn't get far ... we're told a sheriff's helicopter found the dude hiding in the rocks along the coast ... he was taken into custody and booked for burglary ... for stealing Pierce's water.

“Cops say Pierce's wife, Keely, was home during all the commotion ... but it's unclear if the 'James Bond' star was there too.”

Brosnan developed the Southeast Asian-inspired compound after snapping up two adjacent properties for a combined $7.35 million in 2000.

Fellow Hollywood legends Danny DeVito and Dustin Hoffman are near neighbours.

The Malibu home's decor is a nod to Thailand, where Pierce filmed the 1997 Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies.

Covering over an acre, the estate is home to two residences with five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms total.

The main property, which took over a decade to craft, is called the Orchid House and covers nearly 12,500 square feet.

Brosnan was in the news last month when he launched his first ever solo art exhibition, entitled “So Many Dreams”, in Los Angeles.

Pierce Brosnan

The actor revealed he has been painting for over 30 years and that the display of the “deeply personal” works was a “dream come true” for the star.

"And that’s a wrap! Thank you to all who helped me launch So Many Dreams and to those who came out in support of the exhibition. It was a dream come true on so many levels. A wonderful way to celebrate my birthday!” Pierce wrote on Instagram.

The 007 man revealed that he believes it is only through painting he can fully express himself.

“The artwork is biographical," Brosnan said.

"I’ve tried to write the memoirs, and it’s so boring. It’s just having to dig into the head and the heart and the memory of life. And so these paintings definitely have a history of who I was, where I was, when I was."

Brosnan first began painting as a youngster in Ireland, then found himself working as a commercial artist in London.

After he headed Stateside and landed the lead role on NBC's "Remington Steele," Brosnan’s career took flight and he became too busy to follow his passion for the canvas.

“I found myself living here, and I was strongly influenced by the LA artists of the early 80s. I had a certain desire and wish and a want to paint. I had the money to afford the art supplies, the canvas, the brushes.

“I bought all these wonderful, wonderful art supplies, and they just ended up in a cupboard. One night, I got up, and I just started painting. I started painting with my fingers.

“I still have so many dreams. I have fulfilled coming to America. Creating a career for myself was a big dream and a gamble, and it paid off,” Pierce said, not referring to the lock on his laundry room door.