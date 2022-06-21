Pierce Brosnan shares rare family photo of three of his lads to mark Father’s Day

"My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father's Day"

Pierce and three of his sons

Bond star Pierce Brosnan treated fans to a rare family photo showing him together with three of his sons, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, to mark Father’s Day

The 69-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the touching snap with all four men standing with their arms around each other and smiling for the camera.

In a lovely message Pierce wrote: "My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father's Day."

Pierce shares his youngest children, Paris (21) and Dylan (25) with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith who he has been happily married to since 2001.

Sean (38) and Christopher (49) are his sons from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris who he married in December 1980.

Sean, who was born in September 1983 later became an actor while Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children Chris and his sister Charlotte following the death of their father Dermot in1986.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer.

Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 in June 2013.

In September 2015, Pierce bravely spoke about their deaths as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

Last September marked 20 years since the Mullingar man married Keely Shaye Smith and he marked the occasion of his wife's 58th birthday with a glowing message for her.

Alongside an image of Keely smiling up at the camera wearing oversized sunglasses and a short purple dress, Pierce has written: "My beautiful, luscious love Keely on her 58th trip around the sun yesterday… après swim, making coconut water. Happiest of birthdays it was!"

Fans and famous friends replied with well wishes to Keely, including Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul who declared: "Love you two so much.”

The couple who originally met in Mexico in 1994 were married in a ceremony at Ballintubber Abbey in Co Mayo in 2001.

They have since shared many loving messages to each other with the actor posting a celebratory selfie of him and Shaye Smith to mark her 57th birthday.

″Happy birthday Keely my darling, thank God for you angel heart," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

The post came shortly after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with Brosnan sharing a sweet throwback shot of the big day alongside a loving message.

″Happy anniversary my love Keely...my brown eyed girl, should I fall behind wait for me...as ever, my love,″ he wrote.

Shaye Smith also showed her appreciation for her husband by sharing a touching message to mark Father's Day that year.

"Happy Father’s Day to the one I love!," she wrote alongside several throwback images of the actor. "Thank you for joining me on this wild, joyous ride into parenthood, for your love, support and encouragement.

"Your heart is so big, so generous, so tender and compassionate. You inspire me every day and you continue to make me laugh. God bless you! My heart is filled with gratitude," she added.

Brosnan has previously revealed that one of the secrets to the couple's happy marriage is spending quality time together.

“My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine,” Brosnan told People.

“We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”

The Mama Mia star also previously revealed some of the attributes he appreciates in his wife.

"I love her vitality, her passion," Brosnan told the Independent. "She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak."

Following Cassandra's death, Christopher went through years of addiction, but in 2019, Pierce told Esquire that they had reconnected and established "a loving communication."

Before her death, daughter Charlotte was an actress with NYPD Blue, The Nephew and The Disappearance of Kevin Johnson amongst her credits.