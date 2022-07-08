Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to ‘inspiring’ actor James Caan following his death

The Godfather star died on Wednesday

Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to James Cann following his death on Wednesday.

The Navan man recently spent time in the US working on a new film with the 82-year-old.

Sharing a series of snaps with The Godfather star, Brosnan added: “On the set of the movie ‘Fast Charlie’ with the great man himself James Caan, farewell Jimmy.”

“We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orleans …you were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort,” he continued.

“You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to very end. My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing.”

“I shall cherish the memory of you always,” Brosnan said, adding: “My heart felt condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace, forever in the light.”

His death was announced on Twitter by his family.

No cause was given and Caan's family who said no further details would be released at this time.

In a statement, Al Pacino said that he was a ‘dear friend’.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring.

“A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Caan, who was born in New York in 1940 began his career in the 1960s performing on stage on off-Broadway shows.

Throughout his career in showbiz, he starred in TV shows and movies.

He is most well known for his roles as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, Paul Sheldon in Misery and Walter Hobbs in Elf.