Pierce Brosnan asks for restraining order against woman ‘stalking’ him and his family

The woman has been living outside the Bond star’s home and has given Brosnan drawings she did of him

Pierce Brosnan has asked a court to issue a restraining order against a woman he says has been stalking him and living in a car outside his home.

The Bond star (69) requested the Los Angeles court protect him, his wife and sons from the 55 year old woman.

"She is stalking me and my family,” he said.

Brosnan also named his wife Keely Shaye Smith (59) and their sons Dylan (25) and Paris (21) in his bid to remove the woman from their lives.

"She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house,” Brosnan told the court according to documents obtained by The Blast.

"She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me.”

The court granted the Louth-born actor an emergency restraining order against the woman who must stay at least 400 yards away from his home and from his children’s schools or workplaces.

A hearing is set for October 25, where the woman may receive an extended order that could last up to five years.

She allegedly refused to leave the area when asked but police told Brosnan she could not be charged as she was not technically committing any crime by parking outside the house.

Instead, they advised the star to file for a civil restraining order.

The woman is now banned from “directly or indirectly" contacting the Brosnan family or harassing them.

If she ignores the order, the 55 year old will be arrested by police.

The Mamma Mia star joins a long list of celebrities who have moved to file restraining orders against fans during their careers.

In June, TMZ reported that singer Ariana Grande’s longtime stalker broke into her home on her 29th birthday after he was hit with a restraining order a year prior.

The man had been arrested for breaking into the Grammy winner’s home with a knife and threatening to kill her and her security guard.

Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid and Rihanna also have restraining orders against ‘fans.’