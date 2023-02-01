Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter to star in new major Irish romance flick
The movie will film at locations across the island of Ireland.
Pierce Brosnan (69) and Helena Bonham Carter (56) are set to star in a major new Irish film together.
The romance based on Niall Williams’ bestselling novel Four Letters of Love will film at locations across the island of Ireland.
A-listers Brosnan and Bonham Carter will take on the roles of the parents of fated lovers in the flick directed by Polly Steele.
They are joined on screen by Dublin-born stars Fionn O’Shea (26), Ann Skelly (26) and Gabriel Byrne (72).
A synopsis for the film reads: “Nicholas Coughlan (O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. The question is whether or not they will ever find out.
"As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart.”
Fionn is a familiar face to fans of Dating Amber and Handsome Devil, also starring alongside Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal in Normal People.
His co-star Ann Skelly has starred in crime drama Red Rock, HBO series The Nevers and the miniseries Death and Nightingales.
Author Niall Williams penned the script for the movie adaptation of his 1997 bestseller.
In a statement, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone – the distributer of the film – said: “Irish story-telling is riding a wave of success in the international marketplace, and we’re delighted to bring this beautiful romantic modern classic to the European Film Market for buyers to enjoy.”
