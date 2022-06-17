Pictures: Irish celebs get glammed up for the VIP Style Awards 2022

Platinum VIP Style Awards returned tonight with a bang after more than two years

Ireland’s most stylish celebrities stepped out for the Platinum VIP Style Awards in Dublin this evening.

Dublin’s Marker Hotel was transformed into a sea of starlets for the first Platinum VIP Style Awards in more than two years as influencers and TV personalities showed off their best gowns and gúnas on the red carpet.

RTÉ’s Doireann Garrihy is taking over as host for the event, which is now in its 19th year, and has set the standards high for attendees by rocking up in a vibrant fuschia blazer dress with dramatic tulle wings by Irish designer Eamonn McGill.

And Doireann isn’t the only one gracing the red carpet in a pink outfit tonight – her sister Aoibhin opted for a similar shade as well as Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba and Jess Redden, who matched with her date, her “amazing” mum Linda.

Some of the famous faces who made their way to the most exciting event of the year include new bride Bonnie Ryan - who had her sister Babette and mum Morah in tow - as well as Erin McGregor and her partner Terry Kavanagh.

Westlife’s Nicky Byrne travelled the whole way from Sligo to make it to the event with his wife Georgina, while Una Healy said that she was “honoured” to be nominated for Most Stylish Woman.

“I’m just enjoying being out here and seeing everyone all dressed up, checking out the fashion. You can’t help but stare at people!” she told sundayworld.com.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison dazzled in a Paul Costelloe gown from his Spring/Summer 2022 which she revealed was inspired by the book of Kells.

She said: “It’s so exciting. I used to arrive to things and not fuss too much. This time around, I’ve been planning it, going ‘Okay, need to get nails done on Tuesday, hair done on Wednesday, hair done on Thursday.’ It’s been much more military.”

And influencers have stolen the show as Suzanne Jackson, Louise Cooney, and Pippa O’Connor wowing at the southside venue.

Meanwhile, Dancing With The Stars finalists Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan made their red carpet debut tonight ahead of their move to Marbella.

More than 100,000 people voted for their favourite fashionistas across seven categories this year.

Most Stylish Influencer, Look of the Year, Most Stylish Woman in Ireland, Most Stylish Man, Most Stylish Newcomer, Favourite Irish Designer, and the most prestigious prize - Best Dressed on the Night - are all up for grabs.

Nominees include Love Island alum Maura Higgins, Matthew MacNabb, and Greg O’Shea while Roz Purcell, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, and Erica Cody are also up for gongs.

But the question on everyone’s lips is – who will take home the best dressed awards tonight?