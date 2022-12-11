Pictured: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage back in Ireland filming new movie Sand and Stones

This is not Cage’s first time in Ireland as he revealed he spent two weeks drunk in Dublin in the early 90s preparing for Leaving Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage is pictured here for the first time while he’s currently filming in Ireland. The Hollywood A-listed is staying in the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow while shooting his new movie here and is snapped here offset.

Oscar winner Cage (58) is currently filming action thriller Sand and Stones in Ardmore studios near Bray. Location scenes are also set be soon filmed in Dublin.

The Leaving Las Vegas and Con Air star is playing the lead role in the post-apocalyptic thriller and the superstar actor jetted in from Los Angeles last weekend to begin filming the movie last Monday.

Powerscourt in Co Wicklow

A young cast including It star Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall from Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga have been signed up to star opposite Cage.

The movie is set in a sparsely populated future world where normal life has vanished. Cage will play Paul, a man who ekes out his existence on his farm with twin sons Thomas and Joseph.

This is not Cage’s first time in Ireland as he previously revealed how he spent two weeks in Dublin in the early 1990s to perfect an Irish accent for a movie he was making at the time.

The actor starred as suicidal alcoholic Ben in 1995's low-budget film Leaving Las Vegas - a part based on writer John O'Brien.

"I felt that since John was Irish I should go to his home country to try to understand what it was like to be Irish and very, very drunk,” Cage once recalled. “So, I went to Dublin for a two-week drinking binge.

"I had a friend video tape me when I was particularly under the influence so I would be able to examine my behaviour later. But I learned a lot on that trip and I remember most of it."

Cage's ‘research’ paid off when he won a Best Actor Oscar for the bleak role of the screenwriter who falls in love with a prostitute, played by Elisabeth Shue.

The actor also admitted he fell in love with our famous stout while he was here.

"Naturally, I drank a ferocious amount of Guinness, and a lot of it was in the Shelbourne, where I was staying,” he said.

"We'd head out early in the day and hit a few bars around the town, but I really didn't want to be seen in too bad a state.

"You never know who you might bump into, literally, and they might just have a camera with them.

"But that's the beauty of staying in a hotel - you can drink and drink until you fall over and no-one need see you.

"I must admit, it was one of the most enjoyable pieces of research I've ever had to do for a part."

Nicolas Cage — © WireImage

His new movie sees his character being among the few remaining humans hiding out from ferocious creatures who hunt them by night. When a small mistake places them in imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan for survival.

A brief description on imdb.ie reveals: “A Survival-action Thriller about a Father and his twin sons trying to survive Ferocious Creatures that attack their remote farmhouse.”

The movie will be directed by Benjamin Brewer, who has several movies and music videos to his credit. He also carried out visual effects on this year’s hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Nicolas, a superb actor whose worldwide influence and legendary charm is second to none,” said Arianne Fraser of Highland Film Group when the project was first announced last month.

Cage has a big screen career spanning many decades with Hollywood hits including Ghost Rider, National Treasure and Face/Off among his big-screen credits.

Over the past couple of years he has enjoyed a career resurgence, getting strong reviews for the indie thriller Pig and the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a Hollywood star named Nic Cage.