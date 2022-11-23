Phoebe Bridgers says Christmas in Maynooth was like 'a full rom-com'

Paul Mescal spend last Christmas with his girlfriend Phoebe and his family in Kildare.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers (28) has admitted spending Christmas in Maynooth with boyfriend Paul Mescal (26) was “a full rom com.”

The pair spent her “best Christmas ever” in the actor’s local Kildare, she confessed to British Vogue.

"Last year, I stayed with my boyfriend’s family in Ireland.

“It was like a full-rom,” the award-winning singer said.

Fans have long been gushing about the celebrity couple, who met over Twitter when Paul starred in Normal People.

It is clear they share a love for Ireland as last year it was reported they were contemplating a home in West Cork.

When asked for advice on a “successful relationship” by Vogue, she said a clear sign is “when your favourite thing to do is to hang out with each other.”

She also shared their ‘typical date night’: “Laying in the park for hours, then going home and watching TV.”

Paul has joined Phoebe on tour in the US and has admitted he loved spending time with his long-rumoured fiancée.

“I really, really enjoy being around her and her band and her friends,” he told Bustle.

"It’s also great to get to see a cou ntry that I’m not familiar with.

“I really like the Pacific Northwest. Love that neck of the woods, like Portland. New York. I feel like I’m a pretty relatively enthusiastic person, so it’s all been really happy.”

Paul was first linked to Phoebe in the summer months of 2020, when they were spotted grabbing brunch together at a café in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

While they were rumoured to be dating, Paul appeared in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A few days later, Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend during an interview with GQ, describing his partner as a “lifesaver”.

After making their red carpet debut together in November 2021, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in December with a sweet Instagram post.