Philly McMahon opens up about late dad as he cooks up a storm on The Restaurant tonight

GAA legend Philly McMahon will put his culinary skills to the test in tonight’s episode of The Restaurant on Virgin Media One.

The Dubliner will create a personalised menu as he attempts to impress critics Marco Pierre White, Rachel Allen, and guest judge Keelan Higgs – all while keeping his identity a secret.

Taking inspiration from his upbringing in Ballymun as well as his family and wife Sarah, Philly shares his meaningful meals with the judges and restaurant guests as they guess the chef behind the menu.

“I’m obviously from Ballymun and I’m proud to be a northside Dub. I want that to be represented in the menu. Even talking about it brings me back to my childhood,” he says in tonight’s episode.

“This menu represents my whole existence of who I am and who I’ve been around.

“Will certain things that I’ve put into the menu that represents me be challenged in a fine dining environment? How can I connect people in this room to my roots?”

Philly’s extensive menu consists of two starters, two mains, and two desserts, with each dish calling back to a memory or important person in his life.

The judges and guests will be treated to steak, seafood, and a traditional Dublin coddle before trying out Philly’s take on an Eton mess, which is decorated with blueberries, blackberries, and decorative flowers to represent his home county’s colours.

The 35-year-old also gets emotional in The Restaurant as he opens up about his Belfast-born dad Phil, who died of stomach cancer four years ago.

He explains that he was originally supposed to take part in the show back in 2018 but had to pull out due to his father’s passing.

Philly dedicates two dishes to his beloved dad on tonight’s show: a main course of black sole and Irish seafood platter with arancini which was inspired by family trips to the seaside, and a selection of creamy buns as dessert.

But will the eight-time All-Ireland champion impress the expert judges with his Dublin-inspired dinner? Or will his feast fall flat due to the pressure of the kitchen?

The Restaurant airs every Tuesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.