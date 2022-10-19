Philip Boucher-Hayes to replace Damien O’Reilly’s on RTÉ’s Countrywide after shock exit

RTÉ bosses confirmed on Tuesday that Boucher-Hayes would be replacing O’Reilly on Countrywide from Saturday, November 12.

Philip Boucher-Hayes will take over from Damien O'Reilly as the new host of RTÉ Radio 1’s Countrywide.

The news comes after O’Reilly announced yesterday that he was leaving the station after 24 years to take up a new role in Brussels.

A veteran RTÉ broadcaster, Boucher-Hayes has been reporting on and presenting RTÉ Radio 1 programmes since the early 1990s.

He is currently the presenter of the climate action series Hot Mess on RTÉ Radio 1 and is heard regularly as Claire Byrne's replacement on the Today programme.

Additionally, he has also produced and presented award-winning radio and podcast series such as Treasure Island: The Hunt For The Falcon Blanco and Boom Bust Broke.

Viewers will also be familiar with Boucher-Hayes for his presenting work on documentaries like Hot Air: Ireland's Climate Crisis, The Du Plantier Affair, What's Ireland Eating and Future Shock: The Last Drop, alongside the lifestyle and consumer series What Are You Eating? and Buyer Beware.

Speaking about his new role, Philip Boucher-Hayes said: “I'm looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get started on Countrywide.”

And Head of RTÉ Radio 1 Peter Woods added: “As a journalist, Philip has always emphasised the importance of story. We're delighted to have him join Countrywide and its excellent production team led by Eileen Heron.”

Damien O’Reilly announced his decision to leave the national broadcaster earlier this week.

He said after many “fantastic years” working in RTÉ, he has decided to move onto a new challenge.

“I am moving to Brussels to take up a new position there. It has been an absolute pleasure to work for our national broadcaster since May 1998,” he said.

“I have conducted interviews on farms in the 32 counties. I believe in being able to travel around the country to record stories from farmers and others. I had the best job in RTÉ.

“I relished the challenge of turning these interviews into radio-friendly packages and reports to bring to a broad non-farming audience.

“But I believe that now is the perfect time for me to move on to a new career challenge and I am delighted to be able to do so on a high and happy note leaving Countrywide in great shape.”