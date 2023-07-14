Pharmacist and influencer Jess Redden to release her first book

“Take control of your health.”

Influencer and pharmacist Jess Redden is releasing her first ever book on health, nutrition, pregnancy and more, she announced this week on social media.

Jess took to Instagram to make the announcement and was met with an influx of approval from her followers.

“It feels very surreal to finally share this with you but … my first book is available to pre-order from today!!” Jess wrote.

The Dubliner gave a quick run down of what potential readers can expect to learn as well as her overall aims to help improve people’s wellbeing.

Jess

“Feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity to write and release a book with ‘gillbooks’ and all the help from the wonderful team at ‘thecollaborationsagency’ for making this dream a reality too.

“In it you’ll find chapters on various health-related topics from hormonal health and immune function to vegan nutrition and cognitive function there’s also chapters on pregnancy and post workout nutrition as well and lots more.

“I wanted to create a reference guide that anybody could pick up to help empower, educate and inspire taking control of your health.

“I really think there’s something for everyone in this book whether you want to learn how to protect your bones or what to eat to help with healthy and glowing skin I really hope you enjoy using this book as much as I loved researching and writing it,” Jess added.

Jess's new book

Ms Redden’s followers offered their words of excitement and encouragement.

“Congratulations Jess, on honing you’re knowledge, skill and ‘lived experience’, and putting it down in print, to inspire us, to achieve healthy minds and bodies, and make more informed choices, regarding our lifestyle habits. I look forward to reading it and creating some of you’re recipes too. Best of luck,” wrote one.

“Oh wow, big congratulations - great achievement, I really loved your recipes so can’t wait to get it,” wrote another.

“Hat’s off that’s brilliant news,” said another.

It will be a busy year for the health conscious influencer as back in February, Jess announced the news that she and her husband, Rob Kearney, were expecting their first baby.