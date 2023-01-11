Paul Mescal ‘to star’ in musical movie that will take 20 years to film

The film’s release may not come until the 2040s.

Paul Mescal (26) is reportedly set to star in a new movie that will take 20 years to film – meaning the release may not come until the 2040s.

The in-demand Maynooth man has been cast in the musical movie Merrily We Roll Along, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Richard Linklater plans to shoot the movie across two decades in order to show how the actors age through the story.

His Oscar-winning film Boyhood was filmed over 12 years.

Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along tells the tale of a composer who abandons his friends to become a Hollywood producer – starting at the peak of his career and working backwards.

Mescal will reportedly take on the leading role alongside Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt and will replace Glee star Blake Jenner.

It is a big year for the Normal People actor, who is also rumoured as a front-runner for a role in Ridley Scott’s sequel to Gladiator.

Deadline have reported that Mescal is in negotiations to play the lead role in the second instalment of the Oscar-winning flick, and Ridley Scott will also return to direct and produce.

The news comes as fans continue to speculate over the star’s relationship with indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Online gossip recently branded the pair’s relationship is ‘over’ just months after they were said to be engaged and contemplating a move to West Cork.

Anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi ‘announced’ their split in November based on reports from unknown sources.

Neither Paul or his American love Phoebe have addressed the claims.

Mescal shot to global fame for his role in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, since gaining notoriety for critically-acclaimed film Aftersun.

Grammy-nominated Phoebe has been described by Paul as his rock.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” he told GQ.

"Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

The pair spent her “best Christmas ever” in the actor’s local Kildare in 2021, Phoebe confessed to British Vogue.

"Last year, I stayed with my boyfriend’s family in Ireland.

“It was like a full-rom,” the award-winning singer said.