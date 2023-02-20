Paul Mescal to join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this week

Mescal lost out on the Leading Actor award, for his role in the independent drama Aftersun, to Elvis star Austin Butler.

Paul Mescal attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images) — © BAFTA via Getty Images

Paul Mescal hits the red carpet at the EE BAFTA awards in London on Sunday night. Samir Hussein/WireImage. — © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Irish Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this week.

The Kildare native, who shot to fame in 2020 for his role as Connell in the TV adaptation of Normal People, will join Tubridy following his BAFTA nomination.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Tubridy said Mescal will join him in studio on Friday night’s show.

“The man can do no wrong, so I’m very happy to say I’ll be chatting with Paul on The Late Late Show on Friday night, which I’ve only done on Zoom,” Tubridy said.

“So, at last, I can look him in the eye and say, ‘stop being so good at everything it’s making all of us feel very inadequate’.”

The host also commended the actor for his “cúpla focal” on the BAFTA’s red carpet last night while speaking to TG4.

Mr Mescal conducted the interview as Gaeilge and has been praised online for his efforts.

It was a family affair for the Maynooth native as he was joined at the awards by his parents Dearbhla and Paul.

The 27-year-old will travel to the Academy Awards in March, having secured a nod for his performance in Aftersun.

He was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his role as a Scottish dad holidaying with his daughter in Aftersun, Charlotte Wells’s acclaimed debut.

Last night, Ms Wells took home the award for Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for the film.