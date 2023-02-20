Paul Mescal to join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this week
Mescal lost out on the Leading Actor award, for his role in the independent drama Aftersun, to Elvis star Austin Butler.
Irish Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this week.
The Kildare native, who shot to fame in 2020 for his role as Connell in the TV adaptation of Normal People, will join Tubridy following his BAFTA nomination.
Mescal lost out on the Leading Actor award, for his role in the independent drama Aftersun, to Elvis star Austin Butler.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Tubridy said Mescal will join him in studio on Friday night’s show.
“The man can do no wrong, so I’m very happy to say I’ll be chatting with Paul on The Late Late Show on Friday night, which I’ve only done on Zoom,” Tubridy said.
Read more
“So, at last, I can look him in the eye and say, ‘stop being so good at everything it’s making all of us feel very inadequate’.”
The host also commended the actor for his “cúpla focal” on the BAFTA’s red carpet last night while speaking to TG4.
Mr Mescal conducted the interview as Gaeilge and has been praised online for his efforts.
It was a family affair for the Maynooth native as he was joined at the awards by his parents Dearbhla and Paul.
The 27-year-old will travel to the Academy Awards in March, having secured a nod for his performance in Aftersun.
He was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his role as a Scottish dad holidaying with his daughter in Aftersun, Charlotte Wells’s acclaimed debut.
Last night, Ms Wells took home the award for Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for the film.
Today's Headlines
funeral fears | Drogheda mob boss Cornelius Price’s criminal legacy is one of chaos and agony
'DEFECTIVE' | Dublin schoolgirl who lost two front teeth in footpath fall is awarded €20,000
'TRAGIC ACCIDENT' | Allegra ‘Tiggy’ Hancock was fatally injured after horse landed on her, inquest hears
Marc My Words | Marcus Sweeney had to Google judge’s ‘up to his oxters’ in organised crime remark
CRIM's funeral | Kildare gangster behind violent attacks on gardaí remembered as ‘soft and sweet’
DISAGREEMENT | Gary Lucy reveals ‘impossible’ decision behind split with pregnant Laura Anderson
LATEST | Court to determine whether Dublin woman accused of murdering mum fit to stand trial
Fatal Stabbing | Teen boy gets life for murder of mum Urantsetseg Tserendorj on walk home from work
TRAGIC DISCOVERY | Nicola Bulley: Diving expert defends search after body found by River Wyre
HARD CELL | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch continues to manage real estate company from behind bars